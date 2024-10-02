SKLAR KIRSH LLP RANKED AMONG THE BEST PLACES TO WORK IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Andrew Kirsh

Jeffrey Sklar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that it has been recognized by the Best Companies Group as a winner of“The Best Places to Work in SoCal 2024.” The businesses selected for the recognition were chosen because of a high level of employee engagement and workplace satisfaction. This is the third consecutive year the firm has received this designation.In 2013, Jeffrey Sklar and Andrew Kirsh founded Sklar Kirsh LLP, which has grown into one of Los Angeles' premier law firms with 44 attorneys. The firm's practices include corporate, real estate, entertainment, litigation, and bankruptcy law. Many of the firm's attorneys' backgrounds include experience at national and international law firms, providing top-tier legal services in an entrepreneurial, sophisticated and focused manner.The firm counsels privately held and public companies, family offices, growing businesses, and high net-worth individuals on legal and business matters that arise at all stages of the business and real estate life cycles, including mergers and acquisitions, purchase and sale agreements, equity and debt financings, leasing, corporate governance, tax, executive compensation and employment arrangements, and dispute resolution.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

+1 310-601-6008

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.