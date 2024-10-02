REI Co-Op Continues Its Annual Black Friday Tradition, Closing Its Doors And Paying Employees To Opt Outside

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Outdoor retailer to close all 190 locations, pay 15,000 employees to spend the day outside

SEATTLE, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor retailer

REI Co-op will again close its more than 190 locations-stores, distribution centers, adventure centers, call centers, and headquarters-on Thanksgiving and Black Friday and pay its 15,000 employees to Opt Outside. Since 2015, REI has shut its doors on the busiest shopping day of the year and invited everyone to join in opting to spend time outside. This year, amidst a divisive election and hectic shopping season, REI will be encouraging their customers to choose nature therapy, opposed to retail therapy. To support this theme, REI is offering a curated list of the most peaceful places to Opt Outside, handpicked by the co-op's expert employees across the country to help people find solace and rejuvenation in nature.

REI Co-op will again close its more than 190 locations on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and pay its employees to Opt Outside.

Continue Reading

"Opt Outside is a reminder of the impact that time outside has on our well-being. What used to be one of the most chaotic days for our employees is now one where they can do what they love," said Eric Artz, president and CEO of REI. "This year, REI employees are sharing their expertise to help us all find places where we can disconnect from the noise and chaos of the everyday by reconnecting with nature."

Opt Outside started as a single action to improve the employee experience at REI and has since prompted many other retailers to rethink their approach to the holiday shopping season. Over the years, this simple notion has taken on a life of its own as millions choose to Opt Outside and embrace the power of nature every day. To further this effort, REI employees are sharing their favorite peaceful places to rest and recharge.

"Every day, REI employees connect our members and customers to incredible experiences outside, making them true experts in finding the best places to enjoy nature," Artz said. "In a time of year where we are bombarded with messages about what to buy, we invite everyone to join us in finding a peaceful place to take a break to recharge."

Top recommendations include:



Big Bend National Park - Texas

Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness - Minnesota

Buffalo National River - Arkansas

DeSoto Falls Scenic Recreation Area - Georgia

Escalante National Monument - Utah

Gifford Pinchot National Forest - Washington

Hoh Rain Forest - Washington

Huron-Manistee National Forest - Michigan

Montgomery Woods State Natural Reserve - California

Nantucket Island - Massachusetts

New Orleans Botanical Garden - Louisiana

Point Bridget State Park - Alaska

Seawall, Acadia National Park - Maine

Sinks Canyon State Park - Wyoming Two Mile Run County Park - Maryland

Have a favorite peaceful place that's not on this list? Share on social media and tag #OptOutside.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 24 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. In addition to the co-op's many

stores

across the country, outdoor enthusiasts can shop at

REI ,

REI Outlet

or the

REI shopping app . Everyone is welcome to shop REI, but members who join the co-op enjoy a

range of benefits . More than a retailer, REI is a purpose-driven and values-led company dedicated to enabling life outside for all.



SOURCE REI Co-op

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED