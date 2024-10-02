Amanda Peña Joins Idaho First Bank As Vice President, Middle Market Banker

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Idaho First (IFB) is pleased to announce the addition of Amanda Peña as Vice President, Middle Banker. Amanda brings a wealth of experience and a passion for fostering strong client relationships, aligning perfectly with Idaho First Bank's "People First. Community First." philosophy.In her new role, Amanda will focus on serving the middle market business community in Idaho, leveraging her expertise to provide tailored solutions that support business growth and success. She is eager to collaborate with the IFB team to further the bank's commitment to exceptional service and community involvement.Amanda grew up in Caldwell, ID and graduated from The College of Idaho during which she started her career in banking. She spent 15 years with a large financial institution spending the majority of her time in Commercial Banking. "Amanda's dedication to her clients and her extensive experience make her a valuable addition to our team," said Todd Cooper, President of Idaho First Bank. "We are confident that her leadership and vision will strengthen our relationships with middle market businesses across Idaho."Amanda holds a deep commitment to building lasting relationships with her clients, understanding their unique needs, and delivering customized banking solutions.About Idaho First BankIdaho First Bank (IFB) is a full-service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 and headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First and Community First motto, IFB serves the greater southwest Idaho and Oregon communities with six additional branches located in New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa, Boise, and Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at

