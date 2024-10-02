BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For September 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For September 2024 CLICHY –OCT. 02, 2024 In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for September 2024:

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 09/02/2024 121 60.9587 7,376.00 09/05/2024 1,558 62.4500 97,297.10 09/06/2024 9,100 62.3661 567,531.51 09/09/2024 5,034 62.4902 314,575.67 09/10/2024 11,830 61.9124 732,423.69 09/13/2024 8,470 62.2970 527,655.59 09/16/2024 9,759 60.2825 588,296.92 09/16/2024 3,410 60.3000 205,623.00 09/17/2024 10,435 60.9674 636,194.82 09/17/2024 40,000 61.2000 2,448,000.00 09/18/2024 2,766 60.4869 167,306.77 09/23/2024 19,744 60.0000 1,184,640.00 09/25/2024 7,560 61.2581 463,111.30 09/26/2024 21,578 61.0500 1,317,336.90 09/26/2024 52,428 61.0500 3,200,729.40 TOTAL 203,793 61.1311 12,458,098.66

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC KidsTM, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationary, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox, and more. In 2023, BIC Net Sales were €2,263 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It has received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter , or YouTube .

