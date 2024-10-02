(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clermont-Ferrand – October 2, 2024 COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN Capital reduction: cancellation of 11,721,769 treasury shares Pursuant to the decision of the Managing Chairman on September 30, 2024, and the 26th of the May 17, 2024 Meeting, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has decided to cancel 11,721,769 treasury shares, representing 1,64 % of the total shares outstanding. The effective date of the resulting capital reduction is October 2, 2024 as indicated in the Euronext notice dated September 30, 2024.

