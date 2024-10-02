Michelin: Capital Reduction: Cancellation Of 11,721,769
10/2/2024 12:01:00 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clermont-Ferrand – October 2, 2024
COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
Capital reduction: cancellation of 11,721,769 treasury shares
Pursuant to the decision of the Managing Chairman on September 30, 2024, and the 26th resolution of the May 17, 2024 shareholders Meeting, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has decided to cancel 11,721,769 treasury shares, representing 1,64 % of the total shares outstanding.
The effective date of the resulting capital reduction is October 2, 2024 as indicated in the Euronext notice dated September 30, 2024.
| Investor Relations
...
Guillaume Jullienne
...
Flavien Huet
...
Benjamin Marcus
...
| Media Relations
+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22
...
Individual Shareholders
+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05
Muriel Floc-Hlay
...
Elisabete Antunes
...
DISCLAIMER
This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, which are also available from the michelin.com website.
This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements .
