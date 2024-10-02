عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Michelin: Capital Reduction: Cancellation Of 11,721,769


10/2/2024 12:01:00 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clermont-Ferrand – October 2, 2024

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Capital reduction: cancellation of 11,721,769 treasury shares

Pursuant to the decision of the Managing Chairman on September 30, 2024, and the 26th resolution of the May 17, 2024 shareholders Meeting, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has decided to cancel 11,721,769 treasury shares, representing 1,64 % of the total shares outstanding.

The effective date of the resulting capital reduction is October 2, 2024 as indicated in the Euronext notice dated September 30, 2024.

Investor Relations

...

Guillaume Jullienne
...

Flavien Huet
...

Benjamin Marcus
... 		Media Relations

+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22
...

Individual Shareholders

+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05

Muriel Floc-Hlay
...

Elisabete Antunes
...

DISCLAIMER

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, which are also available from the michelin.com website.
This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements .

Attachment

  • 20241002_PR_Michelin_Capital Reduction_EN

MENAFN02102024004107003653ID1108740001


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search