Amiko, A New Pop Artist And Soccer Coach Sees Single Reckless Climb To Top 10 On UK Music Week Commercial Pop Chart

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Introducing Amiko

Amiko Soccer Goddess

Amiko Talk to the Hand

Amiko, Dance/Pop Sensation has Early Success Reaching the Top Ten with the French DJ Buzz Charts, UK Week and on Select US Stations Rotational Play

- AmikoDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amiko , a new Dallas, Texas based dance/pop artist, continues to make waves in the music industry as her single Reckless reached new heights on the UK's Music Week Commercial Pop Club Chart. The track, remixed by renowned DJs Sean Finn and Klubjumpers, arrived on the chart at #29, after a steady rise, got into the top 10 reaching its peak at #7 over a four-week period.The remixes of Reckless are also charting on three of DJ Buzz's charts in France - the week of September 19th-26th - peaking at #3 on Le Buzz Chart (ahead of Eminem and Billie Eilish) and finishing at #5 (up from #15 last week) on Le Hit Des Clubs chart, Amiko is also at #5 having climbed 14 spots from last week's Le Real Chart DJ Buzz, sharing space with the likes of Shaboozey and David Guetta's global smash“A Bar Song (Tipsy).” The success of her single release, "Reckless," extends beyond Amiko's peak at #7 on the UK Music Week Commercial Pop Club Chart, which ended on September 26th. In France, the remixes have gained significant traction, making her achievement a hat trick. The music industry is new to Amiko, and with over 430,000 streams on Spotify alone, all of the“Reckless” remixes are finding a broad international audience for streaming while also keeping equal pace in the US.In addition to early career success, Amiko's Reckless Klubjumpers Remix is currently being played on six US regional radio stations, further expanding the song's reach. Her first radio interview with Melissa Bonilla on Splash 98.5 FM in New Jersey will soon be aired, marking another key milestone in her rising career. It is also a testament to the artist's vocal and writing strengths with infectious lyrics that hook the listener. She attributes her early entry onto the dance/pop charts to her forming a winning team early in her career. Amiko co-wrote Reckless with Grammy Award-winning producer Carlos Battey (Jackie's Boy), whose credits include collaborations with Madonna and Justin Bieber and 12 #1 Billboard Hits. Amiko expressed her gratitude, "It's an honor to have the lead vocals and a co-write on Reckless with Carlos Battey (Jackie's Boy), and I am thrilled to have a global audience for my original music because of this collaboration!"Beyond music, Amiko has a deep connection to soccer, as a former player and current youth soccer coach for 12 + years, she has dedicated numerous hours on her US Soccer coaching education with North Texas Soccer in Frisco, Texas and works with grassroots and competitive players in Dallas, Texas. She knows her commitment, as a former player and current coach, set the table and inspired her to pursue her goal of performing her original music live at the FIFA World Cup in 2026-27 at Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, aiming high to combine two of her favorite things-music and soccer About AmikoAmiko is a Dallas-based EDM dance/pop artist who was born to American parents in Japan and her father served on a US Military Base. The pronunciation of her stage name is with a long A (Ay-me-koh). She came to the name authentically, as her Japanese babysitter gave it to her as an infant. In Japan (Amiko, Ah-me-koh) continues to be a part of a deep cultural tradition and In order to respect the culture where she was born, the change -made by her father - was to honor the distinction that she was an American born in Japan. Amiko has also worked and volunteered as a fundraiser to help pediatric cancer foundations, childhood education and "play" based physical education projects throughout her life.

