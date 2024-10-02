(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unrivaled Sports , a leader in youth sports experiences, today announced the launch of Youth, a new that will operate the inaugural All-American Flag Series, featuring some of the best young flag football players in the nation. Football Youth joins Soccer Youth and the All-Ripken Games in Unrivaled Sports' for individual seeking top-level competition at premier facilities for flag football, soccer, baseball, and softball.

Unrivaled Sports Launches Football Youth and the All-American Flag Series

The All-American Flag Series will feature tournament play at iconic venues across the country. The 2025 schedule includes stops at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas (July 18-20) and the ForeverLawn Sports Complex at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio (Aug. 8-10). The top players from the All-American Flag Series summer events move on to the end-of-the-year All-American Flag Nationals in Florida in December. Full schedule details and nomination information are available at

"We've heard tremendous feedback from families and athletes about our Soccer Youth and All-Ripken properties, and we're excited to expand those opportunities to girls and boys in flag football," said Amanda Shank, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Unrivaled Sports. "Bringing together top athletes from across the country creates an experience that's both competitive and uniquely rewarding for these young players."

Flag football's popularity has surged over the last decade, culminating in its inclusion as an Olympic sport at the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles. The International Federation of American Football reports that approximately 2.4 million children under 17 participate in organized flag football in the U.S. The sport is significantly growing in popularity for girls. Nearly half a million girls played flag football in 2023, a 63% increase since 2019.

"The All-American Flag Series is poised to elevate youth football just as our other properties have done for baseball and soccer," said Scott Hacker, Senior Vice President of Programming and Strategic Development. "The team experiences at our facilities are fantastic. But our customers also love the flexibility that our individual products offer. Experiences like the All-American Flag Series and All-Ripken Games unlock more options for families to have a unique experience and meet other players and their families from across the country. We're thrilled to help meet the demand and create these memories."

Today's announcement builds on Unrivaled Sports' Flag Football Division, which has been instrumental in elevating the profile of youth flag football events through venues like its ForeverLawn Sports Complex. In July 2024, the facility in Canton hosted the inaugural NFL Flag Championships on ESPN and the NEFFL's Flag Football World Championships, attracting over 500 boys and girls teams from across the country. The All-American Flag Series will further this momentum by offering individual players the opportunity to compete at world-class venues alongside top talent from across the nation.

About Unrivaled Sports:

Founded by Josh Harris and David Blitzer, with a significant strategic investment by The Chernin Group (TCG), Unrivaled Sports oversees a diverse portfolio of youth sports properties across Baseball, Softball, Football, Soccer, and Action Sports. In partnership with Hall of Famer Cal Ripken, Jr., Unrivaled Sports' Baseball & Softball division includes Ripken Baseball®, Cooperstown All Star Village, Sports Force ParksTM, Baseball FactoryTM, Softball FactoryTM, Diamond Nation, and the All-Ripken Games. The Flag Football division includes the ForeverLawn Sports Complex at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village, Under the Lights Flag Football, NEFFL tournaments, and now the All-American Flag Series. Unrivaled Sports is committed to providing young athletes with world-class experiences, development opportunities, and platforms to excel. Learn more at

