Peaceful Poll Shows J&K People Are Out To Script New History: L-G

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Oct 2 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday that people's participation in the Assembly poll indicates that the people are 'out to script new history'.

Addressing a function in connection with the Gandhi Jayanti at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar, he said that the conduct of peaceful and recent development in J&K is proof of the fact that it is now busy creating a new history by forgetting its past.

He said Bapu always strived for J&K's progress and urged the new generation to take inspiration from the ideals of Bapu.

"The youth in Kashmir no longer have tools of destruction like guns and stones in their hands, but there are dreams of pain in their eyes. The great festival of democracy concluded here yesterday. First, the Lok Sabha elections were held in May and the Assembly elections ended peacefully and in a free and fair manner. This has become the centre of discussion not only in the entire country but in the whole world,” he said.

He said that 1.40 crore citizens of the J&K have reiterated their faith in the constitutional values and have pledged to contribute to the development of the beautiful J&K and the country through voting.

He added that this in itself is proof of the fact that in the last four to five years, great success has been achieved in establishing a fear-free environment here.

“ would like to urge the young generation that we have to maintain the pace of peace and progress. We have to dedicate ourselves to selfless service. Work in the last five years whether it is the empowerment of democracy at the grassroots level, or the conduct of peaceful elections, or development work, is proof of the fact that J&K is now busy creating a new history by forgetting its past,” he asserted.

He said that lakhs of youth have started businesses in the last few years, thousands of youth are running their own startups and one-third of these startups are led by our daughters.

He added that schools are functional throughout the year.

He said that for the first time strongly dispelled the assertion of Congress, NC and the PDP that J&K had been governed by remote control.

“This development has taken place by the active participation of our younger generation and the wisdom and advice of our elderly citizens,” he said.