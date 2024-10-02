Talogy Announces Russ Becker As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- Pressat) Talogy, a leader in the talent assessment and development space and a portfolio company of Waud Capital Partners (“WCP”), announced that Russ Becker, an experienced and dynamic executive from within the talent market, has joined the company today as Chief Executive Officer. Russ succeeds Steve Tapp, who has led the Talogy organization on a transformative journey creating one cohesive, market-leading talent solutions brand from a series of acquisitions. Steve will continue to serve in a transitional role as Special Advisor to the Talogy Board of Directors.

Russ brings more than 20 years of experience in the talent and human capital management markets, most recently serving as the Co-CEO of GP Strategies, a leading provider of talent transformation and learning & development solutions. Prior to GP Strategies, Russ held senior leadership positions at AchieveForum – later acquired by global talent consulting firm Korn Ferry - and TalentPlus. Russ began his talent management career at Kenexa Corporation, a leading provider of recruiting and talent management solutions, rising from an entry level account executive role to the Global Head of Assessment and Executive Vice President of Sales, prior to the company's acquisition by IBM. His extensive experience driving results in the talent market will be instrumental in leading the next phase of Talogy's ambition to become the global market leader in creating 'talent-focused, people-driven' assessment and development solutions.

“I am delighted to accept the role as Chief Executive Officer at Talogy," said Russ Becker.“I've long admired Talogy's proposition that seamlessly combines deep talent expertise, a market leading assessment library, and a robust technology platform which drive truly actionable talent insights. I look forward to helping propel the organization built by Steve and the global Talogy team, in its next phase of growth as we continue to support nearly 10,000 global customers with innovative talent solutions. ”

During his tenure as CEO of Lifelong Learner Holdings, the parent company of Talogy and the recently sold credentialing affiliate PSI, Steve Tapp helped build Talogy into the leading talent solutions business it is today.“I've been honored to lead the Talogy organization through its transformational journey as an independent, global talent solutions brand, and I am excited to hand over the reins to Russ to take the organization to new heights with his depth of market experience,” said Steve.

“We want to thank Steve for his nearly 10 years of close partnership with WCP where we created two of the world's leading workforce assessment businesses through more than 30 acquisitions,” added Matt Clary, Partner at WCP and a member of the Board of Directors.“We are excited to start working with Russ, a proven leader with a long and established career leading organizations in the talent management space. Russ's leadership capabilities, growth orientation, and market experiences are a perfect fit for the next phase of Talogy's standalone evolution as we continue to build a world class provider of talent solutions.”

