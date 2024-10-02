عربي


Dep. FM Discusses Mutual Diplomatic Cooperation With S. Korean Official


10/2/2024 10:11:14 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Wednesday received a telephone call from South Korea's First Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun.
The two sides discussed means of boosting bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries within quarters of the international organizations. (end)
