Dep. FM Discusses Mutual Diplomatic Cooperation With S. Korean Official

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Ambassador Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad on Wednesday received a telephone call from South Korea's First Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun. The two sides discussed means of boosting bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries within quarters of the international organizations. (end) nma

