Dep. FM Discusses Mutual Diplomatic Cooperation With S. Korean Official

10/2/2024 10:11:14 AM
KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Wednesday received a telephone call from South Korea's First Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun.
The two sides discussed means of boosting bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries within quarters of the international organizations. (end)
