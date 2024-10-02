Patient Safety Nonprofit Releases Guidance For Navigating Medical Supply Chain Disruptions Caused By Hurricane Helene

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ECRI also monitoring impact of International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) strike

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare is at risk of shortages and inefficiencies due to destruction caused by Hurricane Helene along the southeast coast of the

U.S., and the strike of the International Longshoremen's Association. ECRI, a healthcare quality and safety organization with the industry's most comprehensive medical chain datasets, is closely monitoring the global and released a resource for healthcare leaders to mitigate the risks of certain supply shortages.

After Hurricane Helene damage caused a Baxter plant to temporarily shut down in North Carolina, ECRI released a report to help healthcare providers mitigate the risks of possible supply shortages.

Since a

Baxter International Inc. facility in North Carolina

halted production due to hurricane damage, medical facilities may experience shortages of normal saline, dialysis solutions, and additional IV products that are critical for patient care.

ECRI published a market analysis and functional equivalents report designed to help healthcare providers navigate shortages caused by the Baxter facility shutdown. The report identifies up to the top three alternatives from other manufacturers to the IV and irrigation solutions affected by the plant closure.

"Our hearts are with those who experienced tragedy and loss from the devastating storm and flooding caused by Hurricane Helene," said Tim Browne, Vice President of ECRI's Global Supply Chain Solutions. "We extend our gratitude to the healthcare staff and frontline workers tirelessly providing support and care in medical facilities in the hardest-hit communities along the southeast."

October 1 also marks the beginning of a strike by U.S. dockworkers with the International Longshoremen's Association. The strike will stop the flow of a wide variety of goods over the docks of almost all cargo ports from Maine to Texas.

Although it will take some time to see how the strike impacts the availability of critical supplies, ECRI supply team experts expect significant disruptions in the medical supply

chain, particularly for imported goods and raw materials, if the situation persists.

"We are actively supporting our supply chain partners in their efforts to ensure patients receive the safest and most efficient care possible, especially during times of supply disruption," added Browne. "Our teams are reaching out directly to clients and partners to provide data-informed guidance.

By sharing ECRI's insights, we hope we're able to help keep more medical facilities stocked with the supplies their patients need for life-saving care."

