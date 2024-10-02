Pacify Announces $25,000 Doula Scholarship To Advance Equitable Maternal Care In Maryland

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Scholarships for Aspiring and Practicing Doulas to Promote Culturally Responsive Care

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacify, a leading provider of maternity care solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the Pacify Doula Scholarship program, offering $25,000 in funding to support the certification of both new and practicing doulas in Maryland. This initiative is aimed at increasing access to culturally responsive care and addressing the growing maternal crisis in the region.

Opening Doors for Doula Certification

As many communities across the U.S. face high rates of maternity care deserts, Pacify is committed to ensuring equitable care by supporting doulas in underserved areas. The Pacify Doula Scholarship program is designed to assist individuals on two pathways:



Aspiring doulas who are interested in starting their journey. Practicing doulas who are not yet certified.

This funding will cover the cost of training, exam fees, and other related expenses for certification through Maryland's approved list of certifying bodies. By removing financial barriers, Pacify seeks to increase the availability of doulas in Maryland.

"We are passionate about supporting maternal care in a way that addresses disparities and ensures access to culturally responsive care,"

said Jennifer Sargent, CEO of Pacify. "Our scholarship program is a crucial step toward making this a reality, and we're proud to support both new and practicing doulas in becoming certified and serving their communities."

Scholarship Requirements:



Applicants must certify through one of the Maryland-approved doula certifying organizations.

Certified doulas are required to practice in the state of Maryland. Awardees will join the Pacify Doula network, providing support to families prenatally, during labor & birth, and postpartum.

Promoting Equitable Maternal Care

The Pacify Doula Scholarship program reflects Pacify's ongoing commitment to:



Increasing the number of certified doulas in Maryland.

Promoting culturally responsive and equitable care to reduce disparities in maternal health outcomes. Providing continuous labor support for all birthing individuals, ensuring equitable care for every community.

How to Apply

The application window is open from September 25, 2024 , through October 25, 2024 . To apply, visit Pacify and complete a short application, including questions about your background and your commitment to equitable doula care.

About Pacify

Pacify is on a mission to build the most comprehensive, diverse, and culturally responsive doula care team across the country, connecting expectant and new parents to skilled and supportive professionals. With over a decade of experience, Pacify partners with public health agencies, health plans, and Medicaid MCOs to ensure every family has access to the personalized support they deserve. Through our innovative digital platform, families receive guidance from certified doulas and lactation consultants. Committed to improving healthcare equity, Pacify is breaking down barriers in maternal health, supporting parents, and transforming outcomes for future generations.

For more information on the Pacify Doula Scholarship and to apply, please visit

Doula Scholarship Program of Maryland.

