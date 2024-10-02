Mark Levin To Host Original Podcast Series

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On the Frontlines with Mark Levin and Yael Eckstein ~ Presented by The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

Four-Part Series Launches October 2 with an Investigation into the October 7, 2023, Terror on Israel

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus (NASDAQ: CMLS) today announced a new original podcast series, On the Frontlines with Mark Levin and Yael Eckstein, which will be exclusively presented by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship). The series marks the first time veteran broadcaster and constitutional law expert Mark Levin will host an original content series. Yael Eckstein, President & CEO of The Fellowship, will serve as co-host of the series and lend insight from her expertise as a resident of Israel.

On the Frontlines with Mark Levin and Yael Eckstein explores Jewish cultures and tradition, the significance of Judeo-Christian values, the historical hatred of Jews through the centuries, and the centuries-old cycle of violence that led to the devastating attacks on October 7th. The series will feature four episodes in 2024:

October 2: One Year Later

Mark and Yael discuss life in Israel since Oct. 7, 2023, and why it is so important for Christians to stand with Israel.

October 23: No Jews, No News

Like a virus, historical hatred of the Jews has mutated from an age-old hatred of the Jewish religion to the Jewish race, and now to the Jewish nation of Israel. Mark and Yael discuss why anti-semitism persists.

November 20: Incredible Israel!

Mark and Yael discuss the biblical and historical Israel emphasizing key aspects of ancient Jewish culture and tradition that led to the formation of the modern state of Israel.

December 18: Freedom Frontlines: Where“The Truth” Lies

What led to the present-day conflicts in Israel and the Middle East and why do they continue? Mark and Yael dispute the inevitable“Cycle of Violence” narrative.

"I am very excited about our new podcast partnership with The Fellowship,” said Levin.“It is a fantastic organization with a wonderful mission and a truly righteous group of people, from the President & CEO Yael to her dedicated team."

“At a time when the world seems to have once again turned on Israel and the Jewish people, I feel so blessed to partner with Mark Levin--a strong voice for Israel,” Eckstein said.“Together, as we discuss and find inspiration in how Israel is standing up for democratic societies around the world, we are continuing to build bridges of understanding to help combat the terrifying rise in global anti-Semitism.”

On the Frontlines with Mark Levin and Yael Eckstein is available on most major podcast platforms. Under Westwood One's leadership, the Cumulus Podcast Network produces, distributes, markets, and monetizes On the Frontlines with Mark Levin and Yael Eckstein as well as Mark Levin Audio Rewind podcast. Westwood One syndicates“The Mark Levin Show” radio broadcast, which airs from 6 to 9 p.m. ET each weekday on nearly 400 radio affiliates, in all ten top metro markets as well as in 21 of the top 25 markets. Westwood One is the exclusive distribution and sales representative for Mark Levin's radio program.

About Mark Levin

Mark Levin is a long-running and legendary talk radio host. A Radio Hall of Fame inductee, prominent conservative commentator, ten-time New York Times best-selling author, attorney, and constitutional scholar, Mark offers his take on current headlines and dissects important events impacting our day-to-day lives. Heard weeknights on almost 400 radio stations across the country, on his top-ranked podcast, and on major streaming platforms, Mark reaches every corner of America, as well as an international audience. He cuts through the noise with his passion and intellect, breaking down important subjects so listeners of all ages understand what is really at stake. Levin served in the Reagan Administration for eight years, including as Chief of Staff to Attorney General Edwin Meese. He is currently Chairman of the Board of the Landmark Legal Foundation. Mark also hosts the top-rated Fox News Channel program“Life, Liberty and Levin,” which airs weekly on Saturday and Sunday evenings, and LevinTV on TheBlaze.

About Yael Eckstein

As President and CEO of The Fellowship, Eckstein oversees all ministry programs and serves as the international spokesperson. She has authored three books and has hosted a podcast, Nourish Your Biblical Roots, since 2021. In 2019, The Algemeiner named Eckstein to the Jewish 100 , citing the positive influence she has made to Jewish life, and referring to her as“the world's leading Jewish interfaith activist.” In 2020, 2021, and 2023, Eckstein was named to the list of 50 Most Influential Jews , and in 2022, she made the list of“50 of our favorite Jewish women right now” by Future of Jewish. Most recently, Eckstein received The Jerusalem Post's 2023 Humanitarian Award . She is regularly featured in media outlets including“The Sean Hannity Show,” The Ben Shapiro Show, Verdict with Ted Cruz, The Rosenberg Report, Newsmax, the Washington Times, The Times of Israel, The Jerusalem Post, NewsNation, Townhall, Newsweek, and many others.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 401 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, AP News, Infinity Sports Network, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit .

