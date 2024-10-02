Peripheral Artery Disease Market Size Predicted To Hit USD 5.71 Billion By 2027 At 8.5% CAGR, Says AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Peripheral Artery Size, Share

The growth of the peripheral artery disease market is driven by a surge in prevalence of peripheral artery disease.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Peripheral Artery Disease Market by Type (Peripheral Angioplasty Balloons, Peripheral Stents, Peripheral Catheters, Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, Plaque Modification Devices, Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices, and Peripheral Accessories): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report, the global Peripheral Artery Disease Market Size Was Valued at USD 3.52 billion in 2019 and it is estimated to surpass around USD 5.71 billion by 2027, with a registered CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027.The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here:Covid-19 Scenario. Many health governing bodies have circulated guidelines regarding operating PDA during the Covid-19 pandemic. The American College of Surgeons (ACS) released guidelines for triage of vascular surgery patients. These guidelines suggest that non-emergency peripheral vascular procedures should be postponed.. In many regions that have been affected considerably by the pandemic, government directives or hospital guidelines have restricted vascular procedures to life or limb-salvaging cases only.. Production interruptions of PAD devices and delays in procedures from hospitals due to COVID-19 pandemic is expected to effect the growth of Peripheral Artery Disease Market."Peripheral Artery Disease Companies: -. Abbott Laboratories. Boston Scientific Corporation. Cook Medical. Cardinal Health, Inc.. Becton, Dickinson and Company. Terumo Corporation. Koninklijke Philips N.V. AngioDynamics, Inc.. BIOTRONIK. B. Braun Melsungen AGGlobal Peripheral Artery Disease Market Segmentation: -Based on type, the peripheral stents segment contributed to the largest market share, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global peripheral artery disease market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period. This is attributed to technological innovations leading to development of bio-engineered stents, dual therapy stents, and EPC capture stents. However, the plaque modification devices segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to necessity of these devices while ballooning of arteries fail.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in terms of revenue, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global peripheral artery disease market in 2019, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to changes in lifestyle habits such as unhealthy dietary habits, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and lack of physical activity of people in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027, owing to expansion of healthcare budgets, rise in disposable income, and surge in demand for technologically advanced devices.Purchase the Report:Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:. Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?. Which are the roadblock factors of this market?. What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?. What are the trends of this market?. Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?. How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?. How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?. Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?. How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?. Which region has more opportunities?By Region Outlook. North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico). Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe). Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific). LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022...About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.