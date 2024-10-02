BARILLA OPENS ITS DOORS TO THE WORLD's MOST EXCLUSIVE CHEFS' CLUB

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PARMA, Italy, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Club des Chefs des Chefs, the most exclusive gastronomic society in the world founded in 1977 at the Paul Bocuse restaurant, the legendary temple in Collonges-au-Mont-d'Or- which brings together the chefs of the world's Heads of State, arrives for the first time in Parma at Barilla's.

After a meeting with the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, the chefs will be guests of the Barilla Group

and Academia Barilla , to explore the Italian gastronomic identity and the secrets of its most iconic representation: pasta.

"The members of the Club des Chefs des Chefs are proud to count Barilla among their trusted global partners, as the company stands as one of the foremost ambassadors of Italian cuisine in the world. During their stay in Parma, they will be delighted to visit the pasta factory, a truly unique experience,"

stated Mr. Bragard.

Following this, there will be an evening of great cuisine centered around conviviality, taste, and the history of the queen of Italian culinary tradition. "We are honored to welcome Club des Chefs des Chefs to Barilla Food Academy to share a unique moment of togetherness and taste, celebrating pasta," said Ilaria Rossi, head of Academia Barilla. "This will also be an additional opportunity to support the spread of Italian Gastronomic Culture, in line with our mission to create a global culture of food."

Additionally, Alessandro Massi, editor of Italia Squisita will deliver a talk titled "Italian Cuisine in Motion" at Academia. On this occasion, the expert in Italian gastronomic culture will explore the concept of tradition and the identity of Italian culinary culture.

"Contemporary Italian cuisine is the result of a long historical and evolutionary process; more than just a cuisine, it is a collection of local cuisines and a 'method' that, through countless cultural, agricultural, social, and industrial influences, has given rise to an identity that is inherently always in motion," commented Alessandro Massi, editor of Italia Squisita .

Several renowned chefs of the world's Heads of State, all members of the Club, will be hosted by Barilla. Among them are Fabrizio Boca, Executive Chef of Italy's Palazzo del Quirinale, Fabrice Desvignes of France's Élysée Palace, Cristeta Comerford of the White House, and Christian Garcia of the Principality of Monaco, President of the Club.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED