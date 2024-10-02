Adoptive Cell Therapy Clinical Trials Report, 2024: Trends, Key Segments, Top Sponsors, And Virtual Components

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials: Adoptive Cell Therapy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of Adoptive Cell Therapy clinical trials until May 1, 2024. In this report, a small number of Phase 0, Phase I/II, Phase II/III, and Phase III/IV trials were combined with Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV trials, respectively.
As the number of Adoptive Cell Therapy clinical trials continues to increase, a deeper understanding of these trials, such as sponsor type, therapy areas, location, and phase, are reviewed.
Key Highlights
A total of 42% of all adoptive cell therapy trials are ongoing. As most trials are ongoing, there may be an upcoming influx of novel adoptive cell therapies. These therapies are still new. It has only been seven years since the first CAR-T therapies were commercialized. This may also highlight the increased difficulty with advancing these therapies to completion. CAR-T treatments account for 83% of all T cell immunotherapy trials and 55% all adoptive cell therapy trials. APAC surpassed North America in 2016 for adoptive cell therapy trials and has maintained its dominance since then.
Reasons to Buy
This report Identifies key analysis and segments adoptive cell therapy trials by phase, single versus multinational trials, geography, sponsor type (industry versus non-industry), therapy area, indication, top sponsors, drug type, and decentralized clinical trial use. Examines the cause of the increase of psychedelic clinical trials. Gives reasons for certain trends seen in psychedelic trials. Breaks down trials by sponsor type and top sponsors. Looks at the virtual components used for psychedelic trials. Describes the leading drugs used in psychedelic trials.
Key Topics Covered
1. Table of Contents
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
4. Adoptive Cell Therapy Trials
5. Analysis of Adoptive Cell Therapies in Clinical Trials
6. Key Findings
7. Appendix
List of Tables
Table 1: Types of adoptive cell therapies, by categories
Table 2: Top 10 marketed adoptive cell therapies, by clinical trial count and type
List of Figures
Figure 1: Number of adoptive cell therapy trials, by year (2004-24)
Figure 2: Adoptive cell therapy trials, by regional distribution
Figure 3: Number of adoptive cell therapy trials, by top five countries (2004-24)
Figure 4: Adoptive cell therapy clinical trials, by year and phase (2004-24)
Figure 5: Adoptive cell therapy clinical trials, by sponsor type (2004-24)
Figure 6: Adoptive cell therapy trials, by top 10 non-industry sponsors
Figure 7: Adoptive cell therapy trials, by top 10 industry sponsors
Figure 8: Terminated/suspended/withdrawn adoptive cell therapy trials, by leading sponsors
Figure 9: Adoptive cell therapy clinical trials, by leading CROs
Figure 10: Single-country & multinational adoptive cell therapy trials, by region (2004-24)
Figure 11 and 12: Adoptive cell therapy clinical trials, by reason for termination and terminations by trial phase
Figure 13 and 14: Number of adoptive cell therapy clinical trials, by virtual components
Figure 15: Top 10 indications in adoptive cell therapy clinical trials, by phase
Figure 16 and 17: Adoptive cell therapy clinical trials, by type
Figure 18 and 19: Adoptive cell therapy clinical trials, by trial status and type
Figures 20: Adoptive cell therapy clinical trials, by type and status
Figure 21: Adoptive cell therapy clinical trials, by status and type
Figure 22 and 23: Number of rare and non-rare adoptive cell therapy trials, by type
Figure 24: Top 10 marketed adoptive cell therapies, by clinical trial count and type
