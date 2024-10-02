ROTH To Host 3Rd Annual Healthcare Opportunities Conference On October 9 In New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”), , is pleased to announce it will host the 3rd Annual Roth Healthcare Opportunities Conference on October 9, 2024, at the Metropolitan Club, New York City, NY.



The highly anticipated Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference will host C-suite executives from both innovative public and private healthcare companies, as well as marquee institutional investors and sector specialists seeking new opportunities. Participating companies will represent key industry subsectors such as Biotechnology, Brain Disorders, Medical Technologies, Oncology Therapeutics and Pharmaceuticals.

The conference will commence with a Breakfast Panel titled "Opportunities and Challenges When Small Names Go After Blockbuster Indications." During this session, industry experts will share unique perspectives on the challenges and opportunities faced by smaller companies targeting blockbuster therapeutic indications.

This exclusive, invite-only event will feature 1x1/small group meetings between company executives and ROTH's institutional clients. These 25-minute meetings offer a valuable opportunity for participants to engage in deep discussions about company roadmaps, explore synergies, understand investment strategies, and lay the groundwork for potential collaborations.

Attendees will have the opportunity to attend four Lunch Panel Discussions covering cutting-edge topics in healthcare innovation:

To facilitate maximum engagement and discovery, these sessions will be moderated by ROTH's senior Healthcare research team, including Jonathan Aschoff, Ph.D. , Jason Wittes , Boobalan Pachaiyappan, Ph.D. , and Benjamin E. Paluch, Ph.D.

The single-day event is designed to optimize business efficiency, offering attendees high-powered networking opportunities, access to educational content, and pathways to develop partnerships and investment opportunities.

James Antonopoulos , Managing Director, Head of Healthcare Investment Banking at ROTH, stated,“Demand for healthcare innovation has been surging, both in the public and private sectors. The shift is being driven by multiple factors such as changing demographics, advancements in big data and artificial intelligence, and the introduction of new therapeutic and digital solutions. Our conference provides a unique platform for deal discovery, expanding market reach, and forming high-potential partnerships.”

Jonathan Aschoff, Ph.D. , Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst, Biotechnology at ROTH, added, "We believe that the investment environment is finally beginning to improve for smaller cap healthcare companies, especially with interest rates beginning to decrease and the expectation of further near-term decreases. Regardless of market sentiment, companies developing value-added therapies will almost always attract the attention of larger, deep-pocketed healthcare companies that need a pipeline, which almost always provides for a highly favorable investor exit. We look forward to providing access to management through disease-focused panel discussions and individual meetings.”

At the close of the conference, all attendees are invited to a Cocktail Reception, offering a relaxed environment to foster rapport and build lasting relationships.

The conference is exclusively for ROTH's institutional clients and is by invitation only. Prospective attendees are encouraged to contact their ROTH sales representative or email ... to express interest and confirm participation.

Since 2010, ROTH has been involved in over 600 transactions for its Healthcare clients, with a total transaction value of over $25.1 Billion. (Source: Roth 10/01/2024)

AGENDA

WEDNESDAY | OCTOBER 9, 2024