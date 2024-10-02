Alpine Physician Partners And Ambience Healthcare Team Up To Save Clinicians More Than 3 Hours Per Day To Focus On Patient Relationships

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Physician Partners today announced its plans to implement Ambience Healthcare's clinical AI that supports scribing, coding, CDI, and patient summaries. Following a successful trial, clinicians at Alpine were able to save an average of 3.4 hours per day on documentation – giving them more time to focus on the patient-doctor relationship.

As a growing medical group whose mission is to transform senior care and restore joy of practice, Alpine wanted to give providers more time to focus on the patient relationship by reducing the burden of documentation with the electronic medical record (EMR).

"There's clear evidence that a better doctor-to-patient relationship can improve a patient's overall health," said Chan Chuang, MD, FACP, FCCP, Alpine President. Chan also expressed,

"Alpine is founded on the principle of fortifying the sacred bond between the clinician and patient, supporting the transition of the care model toward value-based care. Clinicians are under tremendous pressure to address the multiple and often complex needs of patients with limited time. With Ambience, our clinicians can focus 100% on providing compassionate care to their patients instead of focusing on their computer screen, ultimately allowing them to practice at the top of their license while capturing necessary information without having to take their work home."

Clinicians at Alpine rigorously tested a variety of AI scribe vendors before ultimately deciding on Ambience as their partner of choice. During the pilot, clinicians at Alpine achieved industry-leading results, including:



3.4 hours per day of time savings on charting

Significant increases in documentation accuracy

A 32% reduction in feelings of burnout on the

Maslach Burnout Inventory 90% utilization rate per clinician within 3 weeks

"Improving efficiency in healthcare isn't just about increasing patient access and visit volume," said Lina Hodac, Vice President, Clinician Experience, at Alpine Physician Partners. "We're investing in a culture that values and compassionately supports our clinicians and our patients. We believe that every interaction counts and can help improve overall outcomes. To that end, our Ambience partnership will reduce burnout, help providers better communicate and connect with their patients, and ensure clinicians are able to seamlessly document the interactions."

About Alpine Physician Partners:

Alpine Physician Partners was founded on the principle that by fortifying the sacred bond between the clinician and the patient we would create the preeminent career destination for clinicians in the country. We operate best-in-class, regionally dense primary care organizations and enable them to shift from fee-for-service to value-based care in the communities they serve. Alpine is committed to serving our patients, with the ability to demonstrate the greatest impact for those who need it the most. We are physician led, building and transforming practices centric to the clinicians' needs, and creating a sense of belonging and family, all to bring back the joy of practice and provide a transformative care experience.

About Ambience Healthcare:

The mission of Ambience Healthcare is to supercharge clinicians with breakthrough generative AI technology. Leading health systems and provider organizations across North America partner with Ambience Healthcare to reduce clinician burnout, improve system efficiency, and enable high quality care. Founded in 2020 by Mike Ng and Nikhil Buduma, Ambience is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and has raised $100M in total funding from Kleiner Perkins, OpenAI Startup Fund, Andreessen Horowitz, Optum Ventures, Human Capital, Martin Ventures, AIX Ventures, AirTree Ventures, John Doerr, Jeff Dean, Richard Socher, Pieter Abbeel, Anne Wojcicki, Eren Bali, Jay Desai, Nish Bhat, Matt Mochary, and others. To learn more, visit ambiencehealthcare.

