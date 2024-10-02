Camps International expands destination offering to include six additional life-changing experiences for UAE students

(MENAFN- Alto ) Bringing in fresh with over 25 service-led expeditions and adventure trips to choose from, Camps International introduces six new destinations for the upcoming academic year.

With the aim of delivering life-changing ethical, experiential expeditions to school students in the UAE, in partnership with rural communities around the world, the service-led expeditions and adventure trips for 2024 are set to include magical expeditions to rural Kenya, elephant sanctuary trips to Cambodia and back-to-nature experiences in Borneo. Camps International works closely with schools to offer their students the most extensive experience in sustainability-led expeditions. In 2023, Camps International had over a thousand students travelling on their expeditions from the UAE alone.

Matt Lacey, Managing Director at Camps International, speaking on the exciting new destinations, said: “Studies have shown young children need equal amounts of work and play to develop and enhance their skills, behaviours, and attributes. For over 20 years we have provided opportunities for young people to spend time in the natural world, to collaborate and empathise with others from different backgrounds and learn about the realities of the world today. Whether that includes helping local communities by making bricks to build walls in Kenya or trekking in the forests of Borneo, it’s through controlled risk activities and engaging in sustainable impact projects that young people become passionate ambassadors for the planet and discover more about themselves. All of our experiences, regardless of the destination, are designed to deliver these experiences in a safe, but exciting way.”

So, what do they have in store for the kids? Below is a list of some of the new exciting destinations and activities that children can explore in 2024:

• Bali: Known for its beautiful beaches and vibrant culture, Bali offers students a chance to experience authentic Indonesian surf lessons, visit the Sacred Monkey Forest, and participate in turtle conservation efforts. Adventure activities include white water rafting, trekking, and surfing. Additionally, students will learn about Balinese agriculture and conservation efforts.

• Madagascar: Students will immerse themselves in the local Betsimisaraka fishing village, participate in reforestation activities, and take guided walks in Analamazaotra National Park to see lemurs in the wild. This expedition combines cultural immersion with impactful environmental conservation work.

• Maldives: Explore the underwater world through snorkelling and engage with the Women’s Development Committee (WDC) to understand their role in mobilizing local women. Activities also include cooking and participating with local NGOs on coral restoration projects and understanding sustainable practices to safeguard these precious ecosystems for future generations,

• Northern Vietnam: Experience the rich culture of Vietnam through trekking, Tai Chi, and cultural immersion activities. Students will engage in cooking classes, impact projects in mountainous local communities, and participate in a Halong Bay cruise, rice harvesting, and traditional water puppet performances.

• Sri Lanka: This expedition offers surfing lessons, kayaking and SUP in Weligama, and project work at local schools. Additional activities include cooking classes and beach clean-ups, providing a blend of adventure and community service.

• Japan: Jam-packed full of activities from panoramic views from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, to diving into Japanese culture with local students and visiting iconic sites like Meiji Shrine, Harajuku and Shibuya Crossing. Additional activities include sushi-making, day trip to Hakone for Mount Fuji views, discovering the Tokyo's art scene in Asakusa and TeamLab, exploring Kamakura's historical landmarks and having fun at Tokyo Disneyland.

• South Korea: This expedition offers a rich blend of cultural immersion, history, and exciting experiences. Explore Seoul's iconic landmarks like Gyeongbokgung Palace, Bukchon Hanok Village, and the vibrant Myeong-dong district. Learn about Korea's history at the DMZ, Imjingak Park, and the Seoul Museum of History. Engage in modern Korean culture through K-Pop dance classes, HiKR Ground and local culinary experiences. Other activities include hands-on activities like cooking traditional dishes, martial arts training and a scenic Han River cruise.

• Cambodia: In Cambodia, students will participate in the Kulen Elephant Forest project and visit the iconic Angkor Wat. Community project work may include building wells, improving school infrastructure, and teaching English at local schools.

• Borneo: Hidden in the luscious Asian islands in the Malay Archipelago, home to the endangered Orangutan species and varied indigenous cultures. Experience authentic off-grid living, staying in traditional longhouses, sleeping in hammocks in the Bornean jungle, and helping protect orangutan habitats through reforestation projects. Students will discover a different way of life, living as part of a rural community and working together to create sustainable change. There is also the opportunity for students to go on a Scuba and Marine conservation expedition - where they will learn to scuba dive on a PADI Open Water Dive Course, visit the orangutan and sun bear sanctuary, immerse themselves in the local culture through interactions with the community whilst learning how to scuba dive around the beautiful islands of TARP.

• Kenya: Continuing to be an exciting go-to destination for many students, we present two camp locations in Kenya: Camp Tsavo and Camp Muhaka. Young adults will experience the warm and welcoming culture that Kenya is famous for on this immersive expedition. Spend their days working on sustainable projects with local people, helping to support the local community, wildlife, and environment. Get to know the inspiring Mamas of the local village who will teach traditional skills, meet the world-famous Maasai people, and experience the magic of a safari at Tsavo East National Park – one of Africa’s top wildlife destinations. On a separate expedition, students can become PADI certified alongside learning about Kenyan culture as they work side-by-side with our locally employed craftsmen on community improvement projects.

Having operated for over 20 years, Camps International offers life-changing expeditions at their permanent camps across seven countries, including Kenya, Tanzania, Borneo, and Cambodia, working towards several UN SDGs, including SDG4 Quality Education and SDG13 Climate Action. Since its inception, more than 50,000 students and teachers have been on expeditions across 400 projects, impacting more than 120,000 lives across the globe.





