Ambassador Blackbird Takes Flight

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New API Development Takes on API Management by Putting Developers First

DENVER, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambassador , the API development company, announced today that its new API development tool, Blackbird , is now generally available for subscription. Blackbird accelerates companies' progress toward their innovation goals by accelerating the creation, collaboration, testing, and deployment of APIs in modern tech environments.



“The thing that makes Blackbird truly special is its respect for developers and their role in the success of API-led digital transformation. We designed this tool to be powerful yet intuitive, ensuring it supports developers without getting in their way or oversimplifying complex tasks,” shares CEO Steve Rodda.“Blackbird enables developers to stay focused so that your API development can take flight with ease.”

Blackbird was already deemed a 2024 Digital Innovator by Intellyx and referenced in APIdays 2024 State of the API Market report, stating,“In API design, new tools like Blackbird from Ambassador have been able to enhance API design practices and speed up some of the more tedious tasks required when working through an API design process and converting outputs into an OpenAPI definition."

Blackbird will be recognized at the upcoming API World 2024 Awards in November for the Best in API Coding/Design Tools category. The 10th annual API Awards celebrate the incredible technical innovation, reception, and solutions in the global API and software integration industry and use by the global API and integration community.

"Today's digital enterprise and consumer apps are increasingly powered by API-centric architecture and platforms. Blackbird API Development Platform's win here at the 2024 API Awards is evidence of their leading role in the growth of the global API ecosystem,” said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of DevNetwork, producers of the API World conference & the 2024 API Awards.

Blackbird experienced rapid adoption during its early access phase this summer. Today's announcement marks the launch of subscription plan options for individual developers and large organizations, including a 30-day free trial .

“Blackbird changes the game by prioritizing the development workflow, enabling engineers and engineering teams to more efficiently and easily output high-quality APIs. With a dedicated hosted environment built in, this means no more wrangling resources or worrying about inconsistencies between different development stages. A quick and consistent development process speeds time to market and reduces risk,” shares VP of Product Lori Marshall.

Blackbird joins the suite of Ambassdor's other flagship products, Edge Stack API Gateway and Telepresence . All of Ambassador's products serve to accelerate development, expedite testing, and optimize the delivery of API resources.

Next week, Blackbird will make its first conference debut at Nordic APIs where Vice President of Engineering Kenn Hussey will speak about optimizing API development with a platform approach. Then, in November, Blackbird will join global API leaders at API World 2024 (Booth #507 and #509), and be featured in this year's API World Hackathon challenges

Early access users of the Blackbird API Development platform shared feedback on the new tool, including CEO Driss Lamrani of A2IM RobotAdvisors, who shared:“Thinking about Blackbird–when I saw the demo–it was great to be able to generate a new set of APIs. We need to give this huge lift of productivity to each and everyone. With a solution like Blackbird, plus what we are already doing, will help people to adapt their skills and be more innovative...that's the holy grail.”

Blackbird is generally available now (getblackbird.io ) for the public, and the CLI can be downloaded here .

