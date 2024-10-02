Introducing Carina 3.2: Full-Year Calendar Visibility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carina 3.2: Full-Year Calendar

Wahsega is pleased to announce the release of Carina 3.2, our latest update designed to make school bell scheduling accessible from anywhere.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wahsega is pleased to announce the release of Carina 3.2 , our latest update designed to make full-year bell scheduling accessible from anywhere. With new features that enhance both functionality and scalability, Carina 3.2 is set to transform how educational institutions communicate on a daily basis.What's New in Carina 3.2?- Full-Year Calendar Visibility- Updated Default Sounds- Support for the Carina Radio ControllerFull-Year Calendar Visibility in the Cloud PortalSimplifying administrative tasks, the full-year calendar view allows administrators to remotely set and manage bell schedules and announcements for the entire school year. This feature ensures that modifications to daily routines, and modified days, are easily handled from on campus to off-campus.Updated Default SoundsThe Carina Event Manager comes preloaded with 21 updated audio files, ensuring high-quality sound for all broadcasts. This library includes 9 distinct tones ranging from traditional school bells to emergency sirens plus 12 safety announcements such as lockdown alerts and severe weather warnings.Carina PBX Supports up to 500 SIP EndpointsThe updated Carina PBX now supports up to 500 SIP endpoints, making it a powerful IP PBX solution for larger campuses. Whether for direct communication with IP endpoints or leveraging SIP trunking with existing IP PBX systems, the Carina PBX allows schools to avoid expensive third-party SIP licensing fees. By integrating with the Carina Event Manager, schools can streamline and expand their communication infrastructure efficiently. *Carina PBX firmware 2.4.3 or higher required.Support for the Carina Radio Controller (CRC)Enhancing interoperability within school communication networks, the CRC now allows seamless integration between radio handsets and VoIP systems. This eliminates the need for multiple radios, fostering more streamlined and cost-effective communication solutions.Welcome to Carina 3.2Carina 3.2 empowers schools and larger campuses to expand their communication capabilities while saving money. Full-Year Calendar and updated sounds simplifies bell scheduling for schools. The ability to support more endpoints with the Carina PBX ensures schools can scale their systems effortlessly. Additionally, the Carina Radio Controller provides an innovative solution to streamline communication between radio and desk phone users. These enhancements further solidify Wahsega's commitment to providing advanced, cost-effective communication solutions for organizations.

