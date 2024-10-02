Former Conservative deputy leader, prominent figure in British politics passes away at age 79

(MENAFN) Michael Ancram, the former Conservative deputy leader and a prominent figure in British politics, has passed away at the age of 79. Known for his aristocratic background, Ancram served as a Tory MP, party chairman, and senior throughout a distinguished career that spanned over five decades. His contributions to the landscape, particularly as minister of state for Northern Ireland under Prime Minister John Major, were significant in shaping the peace process that ultimately culminated in the Good Friday Agreement signed by Tony Blair.



Ancram was one of Major's most trusted allies, playing a crucial role as the first representative of the UK government to engage in negotiations with the Irish Republican Army (IRA). This involvement was highly controversial at the time but demonstrated his commitment to finding a resolution to the conflict in Northern Ireland.



The Conservative Party announced his passing, noting that Lord Lothian died peacefully in hospital during the early hours of Tuesday, surrounded by his close family after a brief illness. In a statement, the party expressed sorrow over the loss of a "stalwart of the Conservative Party" and a respected figure within British politics, acknowledging the profound impact of his career.



Ancram's family also shared their condolences, highlighting that beyond his political achievements, he was known for his intellectual curiosity and deep appreciation for the arts, particularly country and folk music. His multifaceted interests and contributions to both politics and culture have left a lasting legacy, making his passing a significant moment in the history of British political life. As tributes continue to pour in, Ancram is remembered not only for his political acumen but also for his character and dedication to public service.

