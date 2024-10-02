Premiere For Buggyra ZM Racing. Father And Daughter To Race At The Rallye Du Maroc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Rallye du Maroc will be a new terrain for Buggyra ZM Racing as it is the first time that the team participate in the event.

MONACO, FRANCE, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It is also the first time that Aliyyah Koloc will be racing with her father, Martin Koloc, albeit not in the same car. Martin will race a turbocharged Red-Lined T1+ in the Open Category and Aliyyah will be behind the wheel of her Red-Lined T1+ in the FIA Ultimate class. The Rallye du Maroc will give the team the possibility to race under similar conditions to the Dakar Rally, taking place next January, and thus to have the best possible preparation.20-year-old Aliyyah Koloc will be making her racing comeback after a pause over the summer due to scheduled surgery.“It has been a long break which I needed to recuperate. But now I am ready and impatient to get back behind the wheel again. I am looking forward to racing with my father! He's done two rallies in Hungary and Poland over the summer, but I couldn't race at the time. So, in Morocco I will try to beat his times though he has the quicker car,” Aliyyah says with a big smile. Racing in a Red-Lined Revo T1+ and entered in the highest category, the FIA Ultimate, she will be navigated again by experienced French co-driver Sébastien Delauney.Her father and CEO of Buggyra, Martin Koloc, is taking to the wheel for the third time this year, after the Baja Hungary and Poland, but racing in the dunes will be a first for him.“Our main target of entering the Rallye du Maroc is to confirm our developments made in testing over the summer and to gather as much experience as possible in the dunes, a terrain similar to that we will find at the Dakar,” the Buggyra CEO says.Martin Koloc will be racing a Red-LinedT1+ GTR in the Open Category. The car is turbo-powered, contrary to Aliyyah's V8.“We decided to bring the Red-Lined GTR turbo to the Rallye du Maroc to test its behavior under racing conditions, particularly in the dunes. The car is at the beginning of its development, so this rally is very important for us to decide whether we switch to a turbo-powered car for the Dakar or whether we stay with the V8 which is less powerful but probably more reliable at the current stage. It would be ideal for Aliyyah to race the Lined T1+ GTR at the Dakar, as it will put her on the same level as the other turbo-charged cars of the T1+ category. But first of all, we have to collect a lot of data in Morocco to be able to make that decision,” Martin Koloc explains.His co-driver will be experienced Czech David Schovanek who navigated for example Martin Soltys at the Dakar from 2019 to 2021. It will be the first time the two will be racing together. However, both are confident as they completed a lot of testing kilometers before the event.“I have followed David's career for a long time, so I have no doubt that we will work well together in the car. It will also be the first time for both of us in the T1+ category but we tested a lot together over the summer, so we are ready,” Martin Koloc adds.The Rallye du Maroc takes place from 6 to 11 October between Marrakech and the Oriental region via the town of Zagora. The biggest test for man and machines before the Dakar Rally in January will cover 2,468 kilometers of which 1,512 kilometers are special stages.

