Masdar City: Rethinking Urban Design For A Sustainable World

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MASDAR CITY, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Achieving net-zero cities is no longer something that can be accomplished through incremental changes. It requires bold, transformative action-urban planning must move beyond conventional thinking and practices to embrace innovative and sustainable methods. The International Agency (IEA) reports that cities account for 70% of global energy consumption1, making them a critical factor in the fight against climate change. At COP28, world leaders agreed that the pace of change needs to accelerate, with cities at the forefront of this transformation. The summit highlighted the pressing need for cities to adopt clean energy technologies, improve energy efficiency, and lower carbon emissions at scale.



Masdar City addresses the concerns raised at COP28, setting new standards for how cities can reduce carbon emissions and integrate sustainability into every aspect of urban life. Our implementation of energy-efficient designs and systems addresses the core of this problem - high energy demand. In our recent ESG report2, we recorded a 30.6% reduction in energy use against baseline figures, equivalent to eliminating 3,392.6 tons of carbon dioxide emissions. Innovative cladding that reduces heat gain, incorporating solar panels wherever feasible, and smart energy systems to optimize power usage are just some of the ways we achieved these significant savings.



Cities striving for sustainable growth should look to Masdar City as a“greenprint”. Completed projects such as NZ1, and projects that are on course to be delivered such as The Link and Masdar City Square are not just architectural feats; they are models for reducing energy consumption and driving economic growth.



Cities are more than just buildings – they are communities and economic drivers. Masdar City bridges the gap between infrastructure and economic development by providing businesses with a unique platform to flourish and advance industry contributions through innovation. Our world-leading, energy efficient infrastructure, sustainable energy sources, and office spaces empower companies to thrive while prioritising sustainability. Every aspect of Masdar City, from water-efficient green spaces to shaded walkways beneath solar panel canopies, is designed with sustainability and liveability in mind. Industry-specific clusters, freezone status and state-of-the-art facilities make us a destination for companies seeking to scale in a dynamic, business-friendly, and eco-conscious environment.



Masdar City presents a practical, scalable model for urban areas aspiring to reach net-zero emissions. Its achievements in energy efficiency, coupled with its pioneering approach to sustainable development, demonstrate that cities can-and must-lead the charge in mitigating climate change, while maintaining economic growth.



Watch Masdar City's Campaign on CBS News here .



Historically one entity, Masdar City and Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) underwent a strategic separation in late 2022 to maximize their contributions to the UAE and the world while ensuring brand continuity for both entities. Please do not abbreviate Masdar City to Masdar. Masdar City is now a separate legal entity.



Masdar City is a pioneering sustainable urban community, a world-class business and technology hub, and a“green-print” for cities that want to be part of the solution to climate change. With one of the largest clusters of LEED Platinum buildings in the world, we are dedicated to creating a new kind of city, a new way of working and living, and a more sustainable future for everyone.



The Masdar City Free Zone is a diverse, innovative, and ambitious group of over 1,000 organizations that benefit from comprehensive business support as well as the city's rich ecosystem. Tenants include the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the UAE Space Agency, Siemens Energy, G42, the Advanced Technology Research Council, several Fortune 500 companies, and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. The Masdar City Free Zone also includes The Catalyst, a clean-tech start-up investor powered by both Masdar City and BP.



Masdar City hosts a growing residential community and has piloted two generations of autonomous vehicles. It also manages the Masdar Green REIT, a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in sustainable real estate assets. Currently the Masdar Green REIT is worth nearly AED 2.9 billion.

Masdar City | Pioneering Abu Dhabi's Vision for a Sustainable and Diversified Economy

