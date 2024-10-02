560 Kg Cocaine Worth ₹2,000 Crore Seized As Delhi Police Bust Drug Syndicate, Four Arrested

(MENAFN- Live Mint)

Delhi on Wednesday busted an international drug syndicate and seized 560 kg of cocaine.

The cocaine is worth more than ₹2,000 crore and said to be the biggest drug bust ever seen in the city.

Based on a tip-off, police arrested four people along with the consignment from South Delhi's Mehrauli.

The arrest comes just before the festive season.

According to ANI, the cocaine is worth more than ₹2,000 crores in the international and Delhi Police Special Cell is probing the Narco-terror angle.

Those arrested had planned to sell the cocaine in Delhi and the National Capital Region, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier in August, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) conducted a raid at a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Thane district and seized liquid drug worth ₹800 crore.

The Gujart police also carried out a similar operation at a pharmaceutical factory in Bharuch district, where it recovered liquid Tramadol worth ₹31 crore, he said.

On July 29, at Mundra port in Gujarat's Kutch district, the Customs department seized 68 lakh Tramadol tablets worth ₹110 crore. The seizure was made from two export containers destined for the West African countries of Sierra Leone and Niger.

On July 18, the ATS had busted a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Palsana area of Surat city and seized drugs and raw material worth ₹51.4 crore, he said, adding that three persons were also arrested from the spot.

Earlier in August, Guwahati Zonal unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) cracked down on an inter-state drug trafficking racket and seized 934.510 kg of Ganja and apprehended a person.

In February, ollowing raids in Pune district and New Delhi, police seized 1100kg of synthetic stimulant drug mephedrone, estimated to be worth more than ₹2,000 crore, and arrested three persons.