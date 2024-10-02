Shmyhal Says Strengthening Long-Range Capabilities Of Ukrainian Weapons A Strategic Task For Defense Industry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's draft state budget for 2025 foresees a 65% increase in funds for the purchase of weapons and military equipment next year.

Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal said this during the second International Defense Industries Forum, Ukrinform reports, citing the prime minister's Telegram .

"The has included 65% more funds in the draft state budget for the purchase of weapons and military equipment next year. This is an increase of almost UAH 300 billion or $7 billion. A strategic task is strengthening the long-range capabilities of Ukrainian weapons so that in the European part of Russia there could be no safe place where the 'debris' of our drones and missiles could not fly," he said.

Umerov: You will hear a lot about Ukraine's large missile program

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine currently produces "the amount of different weapons that in 2022 would seem impossible." He recalled that in 2023, the production of weapons increased threefold, and in the first eight months of 2024, the production doubled.

"Our goal is to build one of the most modern defense industries. Ukraine's president clearly formulated our strategic task: 'Democracy must be better armed than tyranny'," Shmyhal added.

He noted that Ukraine has the reliable support of its partners.

"Defense companies from different parts of the world are already entering the Ukrainian market, building factories, planning investments and partnerships with our arms makers. I am grateful to all Ukrainian arms makers, engineers, developers, and entrepreneurs for your work," he said.

Earlier reports said that Ukraine planned to produce 1.5 million drones by the end of this year and that the government had also launched an experimental project for the certification of UAV operator schools.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram

