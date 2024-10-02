Gas Reserves In Ukrainian Underground Storage Facilities Reach 12.4 Bcm - Expro

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of October 1, natural reserves in Ukrainian underground storage facilities exceeded 12.4 billion cubic meters.

Such calculations are provided by ExPro Consulting, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that despite the additional needs related to electricity generation, Ukraine used approximately 6.8 billion cubic meters of gas from underground storage facilities during the 2023-2024 heating season. In the upcoming heating season, consumption, particularly for electricity generation, is expected to be at a similar level to that of the previous one.

“At the same time, due to increased natural gas production by Ukrgasvydobuvannya and additional resources of Ukrnaftoburinnya, the volume of withdrawals by Ukrainian consumers is planned to be lower than in the previous autumn-winter period. Thus, the accumulated gas in storage facilities is sufficient to get through the winter,” ExPro emphasized.

In addition, Ukraine has about a month before the start of the heating season to accumulate additional volumes of natural gas in storage facilities.

According to ExPro, since the beginning of September, Naftogaz Group has started pumping gas from Europe, purchased with EBRD funds, to create additional reserves for the winter. Thus, during the month, Naftogaz pumped about 158 million cubic meters of gas into the“customs warehouse” of Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities. In October, the volume of injections to the customs warehouse is expected to increase.

“This year, gas injection took place in extremely difficult conditions, particularly under intense shelling. Nevertheless, we see positive dynamics in filling underground storage facilities. Firstly, this is due to an increase in Ukrainian gas production. Secondly, Naftogaz is increasing its reserves by purchasing and pumping certain volumes of natural gas from abroad into the UGS facilities,” commented Gennadii Kobal, Director of ExPro Consulting.

As reported, Naftogaz Group is at the final stage of preparations for the 2024-2025 heating season.

