(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Russia pointed the finger at the United States for escalating tensions in the Middle East, labeling the Biden administration's approach to the region as a "complete failure." The comments from the Russian Foreign followed Iran's recent missile retaliation against Israel, prompted by the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.



In a statement posted on Telegram, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized the White House's response to the crisis, stating that it reflects a "complete helplessness in crisis resolution." She further emphasized that the Biden administration's policies have resulted in significant human suffering and a deepening stalemate, remarking, “The complete failure of the Biden administration in the Middle East has led to tens of thousands of victims and a situation that continues to worsen.”



Earlier that day, Iran launched a substantial missile barrage aimed at Israel, claiming that all the missiles were directed at the Israeli military infrastructure. The attack prompted immediate reactions, including a disruption for a Russian official delegation led by Vice Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, who was en route to Qatar for the 3rd Summit of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue scheduled for October 2-3 in Doha.



As the delegation approached Iranian airspace, the crew was informed of the closure, necessitating a change in course to refuel in the Russian city of Mineralnye Vody. This incident underscores the chaotic backdrop of escalating military actions and diplomatic challenges in the region.



Russia's comments and the situation on the ground highlight the complexity of the Middle East crisis, marked by interwoven geopolitical interests and the ramifications of military actions. As tensions rise, the international community watches closely, with concerns about the potential for further conflict and instability in an already volatile area. The developments also raise questions about the effectiveness of U.S. diplomatic efforts and the broader implications for regional security.

