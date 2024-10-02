South Africa claims too few authorities dominate international safety

(MENAFN) In a recent address, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized that the responsibility for global security should not rest in the hands of just a few major powers. This statement marked his first significant speech since participating in the UN General Assembly, where he advocated for reforms within the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



During his speech to South Africans, Ramaphosa discussed the "Pact for the Future" adopted by the UN, underscoring the necessity for sustainable development to be facilitated by inclusive and responsive multilateral institutions. He argued, “The current approach to world peace is unjust, unfair, and unsustainable,” asserting that the UNSC must better reflect the diverse membership of the United Nations.



Ramaphosa also highlighted the need for reforms within the IMF, pointing to the shortcomings revealed during the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic. He criticized the organization’s “onerous lending requirements and overly bureaucratic systems,” which he claimed hindered many poorer nations from receiving timely assistance when it was most needed. This, he argued, has resulted in a diversion of essential funds from development projects in numerous African and Global South countries due to the burdens of debt servicing.



South Africa is among several nations, including Brazil, India, Germany, and Japan, that are vying for a permanent seat on the UNSC. Currently, the Security Council consists of 15 member states, with five permanent members holding veto power and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms. Additionally, the 55-nation African Union (AU) has long pursued permanent representation on the Council.



As Ramaphosa’s call for reform resonates within the international community, it highlights a growing consensus that the existing structures governing global security and finance are in need of substantial change. By advocating for more equitable representation and responsiveness, South Africa aims to ensure that the voices of developing nations are heard and considered in crucial decision-making processes that affect global stability and development. The ongoing discussions around these reforms could play a pivotal role in reshaping the future of international governance.

