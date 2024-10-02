Army chief announces India ‘operationally prepared’ till quarrel with China determined

(MENAFN) In light of the ongoing border tensions with China, India's chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, affirmed on Tuesday that the Indian military will remain "operationally prepared" for any potential standoffs, despite progress in discussions between the two nations. Speaking at a military conference in New Delhi, General Dwivedi characterized the current situation at the border as "stable" but cautioned that it is "not normal." He acknowledged that while there are "positive signals" emerging from diplomatic channels, readiness for any eventuality remains a priority for the Indian armed forces.



General Dwivedi emphasized that decisions regarding military operations are made by corps commanders on the ground, highlighting the importance of maintaining a robust defense posture. He indicated that India’s acceptable resolution would involve a return to the pre-April 2020 status of military deployments along the contested border. This date marks a significant turning point, as it was when Indian and Chinese troops engaged in violent clashes in the Ladakh region, resulting in casualties on both sides.



Since that escalation, more than 30 rounds of high-level diplomatic and military talks have taken place, but there has yet to be a clear breakthrough in resolving the ongoing tensions. While both nations have made efforts to disengage their troops, the situation remains precarious, with both sides maintaining a heightened state of alert. Reports indicate that military personnel and weaponry are stationed at altitudes exceeding 4,000 meters (over 13,000 feet) in challenging conditions, underscoring the seriousness of the standoff.



Recent media reports, such as those from the Indian Express, suggest that significant progress has been made in addressing border issues, particularly in eastern Ladakh. According to these reports, Indian troops may soon regain access to certain patrol points along the contested border that had been previously blocked by Chinese forces, as well as to buffer zones established during earlier disengagement efforts. This development follows a recent meeting in Beijing aimed at advancing the discussions surrounding the border dispute.



As both nations navigate these complex and sensitive negotiations, the Indian military's commitment to operational preparedness highlights the ongoing complexities of the relationship between India and China, two nations with a long history of territorial disputes. The situation remains fluid, and the international community will be closely watching for any developments that may arise from the evolving dynamics at the border.

