(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, U.S. tech giant ABBYY has laid off hundreds of Russian and Belarusian software developers who relocated to Europe in 2022. This decision comes as part of a broader reorganization of the company's operations in three European countries. Founded in the USSR in 1989, ABBYY has established itself as a provider of business software services, specializing in what it describes as "intelligent automation solutions." The company later transitioned to a transnational model, moving its headquarters to Silicon Valley, California.



Following the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022, ABBYY offered numerous Russian developers the opportunity to relocate to countries like Cyprus, Hungary, and Serbia. However, during a recent conference call, the company announced that many of these relocated developers were let go. A spokesperson for ABBYY USA stated that the organization is "embarking on a path of business transformation and modernization," necessitating a reorganization of key operations, particularly within its Research and Development (R&D) department. The spokesperson emphasized that this global transformation aims to reinvest in future growth and accelerate product innovation for their customers.



While ABBYY did not disclose the exact number of affected employees, reports from several Russian media outlets—citing anonymous sources among the dismissed programmers—estimate that between 200 and 400 individuals lost their jobs. Notably, the company’s Cyprus office has reportedly been entirely eliminated. Social media posts from former employees indicate that the layoffs disproportionately affected those holding Russian passports, with claims that they were replaced by less expensive programmers from India, though this assertion remains unverified.



The layoffs have drawn reactions from various quarters, including Russian lawmaker Aleksandr Khinstein, who commented on the situation via Telegram. He cautioned that Russians would likely face ongoing discrimination in the West, expressing sympathy for those affected but acknowledging the harsh reality they now face. The developments at ABBYY highlight the challenges and complexities faced by Russian professionals abroad, especially in the context of geopolitical tensions and corporate restructuring. As the tech industry continues to evolve, the fate of these individuals serves as a poignant reminder of the broader implications of international conflicts on careers and livelihoods.

