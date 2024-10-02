Ombudsman: Global Climate Change Poses Challenges For Human Rights Protection
Global climate change not only has a significant negative impact
on the environment, sustainable development, and social welfare but
also creates substantial challenges in terms of human rights
protection and provision.
Azernews reports that Sabina Aliyeva, the
Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman),
highlighted these concerns during her speech at the International
Baku conference of Ombudsmen.
Aliyeva noted that the effects of climate change, which can lead
to environmental crises, are not confined to one country or
region.
"Strengthening cooperation at the local, regional, and
international levels to address environmental issues-such as clean
water, sanitation, combating climate change, and protecting marine
and land ecosystems-reflected in the UN Sustainable Development
Goals is essential. Environmental rights, an integral part of human
rights, require further improvement in promotion, protection, and
provision mechanisms."
She also underscored that the environmental damage caused to
Garabagh by Armenia's military aggression constitutes an
international crime of ecocide against Azerbaijan.
"Armenia's mine terrorism in our territories threatens lives and
health, hinders the safe return of former internally displaced
persons, obstructs restoration and construction efforts in the
region, and disrupts the ecological balance. Since the end of the
Second Garabagh War on November 10, 2020, there have been 379
landmine victims, including 359 children and 38 women.
Additionally, the Metsamor Nuclear Power Station, which is
technically outdated and unfit for operation, continues to pose a
serious environmental hazard."
