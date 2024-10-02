Farag Keeps Qatar Classic Title Defence On Track As Mueller Shocks Hesham

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: Egypt's Ali Farag kept his calm to fight back and keep his title-defence campaign on track, while Swiss World No.24 Nicholas Mueller stunned last year's semi-finalist Mazen Hesham on Day 2 of the Q-Terminals Qatar Classic in Doha, yesterday.

The World No.1, Farag, was tested to his limits by compatriot Youssef Soliman in their 55-minute clash.

The latter won the first game 11-6, leaving the spectators in awe.

However, Farag, no stranger to the glass court at the Khalifa International and Squash Complex, staged a valiant attack in the next three games to finish off with a 3-1 (6-11, 11-4, 11-8, 11-4) scoreline to reach back-to-back quarter-finals in the Qatari capital.

“It was a tough battle, but nothing I didn't expect. Yusuf has been knocking on the door for years. He's beaten some of us before, and I think this season he's playing the best squash of his career. I stuck to my usual game plan, trying to wear him out, but I think I overdid it a little,” Farag said.

“I had my chances, but credit to him-he didn't let me dictate the game the way I would've liked. Thankfully, I had my team in my corner, made a few adjustments, and played better from that point on,” Farag, who had only suffered one defeat to Soliman in eight previous meetings, said.

Farag, if he succeeds, can match his compatriot Mohamed ElShorbagy in winning the most number of Qatar Classic titles, following his title wins in 2018, 2019 and 2023.

The 32-year-old said he enjoys playing in Qatar, which gives him a homely feeling.

“It feels like playing in my own country, thanks to the Arab support and the number of Egyptians here. You can see first-hand how well we're looked after by the organizers. It helps bring out the best in you on the squash court. I'm looking forward to coming back and hopefully progressing further in the tournament,” Farag said after yesterday's win which booked him a meeting with Mueller, who had earlier eliminated World No.5 Hesham.

Mueller, who defeated Hesham 3-1 (12-10, 7-11, 11-7, 11-6) to reach the quarter-finals of a Platinum event for the first time since April 2022, was delighted after securing his first win against the Egyptian in the last 10 matches.

“Nobody is going to beat me 10 times apart from maybe Simon Rösner,” said Mueller after the win yesterday.

“I have a lot of good memories here and beating Amr Shabana here was quite epic and one of my first big wins, I think about that often. It was a very good win for me today, so I'm very much looking forward to the quarter-finals,” Mueller said as he looked forward to taking on the world's best, Farag.

“We played a couple of weeks ago in Egypt and it was quite a close game, but he is the best player in the world at the moment. I've got a good day of rest now, so let's see what I can do on Thursday,” Mueller said.

Meanwhile, the 2017 finalist Tarek Momen of Egypt also booked his place in the quarter-finals, overcoming Frenchman Sebastien Bonmalais in straight games (11-7, 11-9, 11-9) in his 16th appearance at the Qatar Classic.

Momen, a former World Champion, will take on the reigning World Champion Diego Elias of Peru for a place in the semi-finals.

Elias, the winner of the 2021 Qatar Classic and last year's runner-up, beat Germany's Raphael Kandra (3-0: 11-3, 11-5, 11-2).

On the women's side, World No.1 Nour El Sherbini beat fellow Egyptian Sana Ibrahim in straight games to reach the quarter-finals.

She will meet England's Georgina Kennedy, who beat Welshwoman Tesni Murphy, next.

Hania El Hammamy of Egypt also advanced following her win over compatriot Salma Eltayeb, while Belgium's Tinne Gilis also booked her place in the quarters after defeating Jasmine Hutton of England.