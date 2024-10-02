Peakptt Launches The PTT-284G: A Cost-Effective Push-To-Talk Over Cellular Radio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

PeakPTT, a leading provider of advanced communication solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the PTT-284G Push-To-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Walkie Talkie Radio. Engineered to offer reliable and instant communication, the PTT-284G is now available for purchase at an unbeatable retail price of $129.95.

The PTT-284G stands out in the market as a highly affordable option without compromising on quality or performance. This device is FCC and PTCRB certified, ensuring it meets rigorous standards for safety and reliability. Utilizing the 4G LTE network, the PTT-284G provides users with seamless, nationwide connectivity, making it an ideal solution for businesses and organizations that require dependable communication tools.

"We are thrilled to introduce the PTT-284G to our customers," said George Karonis, CEO at PeakPTT. "Our goal has always been to deliver high-quality communication solutions at an accessible price point, and the PTT-284G exemplifies this commitment. With this new device, users can expect clear and consistent communication across the 4G LTE network, whether they are in urban centers or remote areas."

The PTT-284G is designed to cater to a wide range of industries, including construction, transportation, logistics, and public safety. Its rugged design and user-friendly interface make it easy to use in challenging environments, ensuring teams stay connected, coordinated, and safe.

Affordable Pricing: At just $129.95, the PTT-284G offers an exceptional value proposition in the PoC market.



4G LTE Connectivity: Ensures reliable and fast communication across the United States.



FCC and PTCRB Certified: Meets stringent standards for safety, performance, and durability.

User-Friendly Design: Simple interface and rugged construction suitable for demanding work environments.

The PTT-284G is now available for order through PeakPTT's website and authorized resellers. For more information, visit

or contact Nick Amelsberg, 855-600-6161.

About PeakPTT:

PeakPTT is a leading provider of Push-To-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) solutions, offering a wide range of devices and services tailored to the needs of businesses and organizations across various industries. Based in Valencia, California, PeakPTT is committed to delivering reliable, high-quality communication tools that enhance safety and efficiency for businesses.

SOURCE Peak PTT

