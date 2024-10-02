(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biban24 Forum, the Kingdom's flagship startup, entrepreneurship, and SME, is set to bring together the world's most innovative investors, business minds, and leaders to network, collaborate, and pioneer solutions to pressing business challenges.

Returning to the Riyadh Front & Center from November 5th to 9th, 2024, this year's forum will build on the success of Biban 23, welcoming over 250 speakers and more than 120,000 attendees from the Kingdom and beyond.

Organized by Monsha'at, the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the theme of Biban24 Forum is Global Destination for Opportunities , underscoring the forum's focus on advancing the growth and development of the Saudi entrepreneurial ecosystem for local and international entrepreneurs.

Scheduled to host 420 workshops, the forum will create an affirming and enabling environment for more than 120,000 attendees to collaborate and share insights and ideas. Fostering innovation and truly impactful partnership working, the forum will also offer participants access to more than 150 enablement entities from the private and government sectors.

Crucially, the gathering will invite participants to explore 9 key doors with a view to accomplishing their goals and priming themselves for long-term success by networking and exchanging ideas and insights.

Sami Ibrahim Alhussaini, Governor, Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, Monsha'at:

"With Saudi Arabia continuing to serve as a gateway to a rich range of possibilities in a diversity of markets, Biban24 Forum provides investors from the region and around the world a timely platform to explore new and emerging opportunities with the potential to boost their business prospects significantly. Fostering an enabling environment conducive to collaboration, the meaningful exchange of ideas, and innovation, the conference is set to bring even more budding and established entrepreneurs, startup founders, and leaders together to bolster the regional and global SMEs ecosystem, creating a more prosperous future for all."

Biban24 Forum arrives at a time when the Kingdom continues to make significant strides towards bolstering its national economy and raising its profile on the global stage as a major investment hub. Steered by Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has embarked on a journey of social and economic transformation, outlining and implementing a diversity of strategies fully geared towards diversifying the economy and effecting lasting positive change across all areas of society.



Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia ranked 3rd in the 2023-2024 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report. The Kingdom's National Entrepreneurship Context Index score has risen from 5.0 in 2019 to 6.3 in 2023.

With Biban now firmly established as one of the marquee global SMEs forums, the Kingdom is primed for further economic growth and diversification, spurring the continued advancement of the Saudi SME sector, and enhancing its profile as an attractive destination for global partnerships and investment.

SOURCE Biban24 Forum

