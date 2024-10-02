(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michigan Mesothelioma Center

DETROIT , MI, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the loved ones of a former residential or commercial worker who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Michigan to call the amazing team at the Detroit based law firm of Zamler Shiffman & Karfis at 866-714-6466 to discuss financial compensation. The law firm of Zamler Shiffman & Karfis have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for over 45 years. Very, very few law firms in the USA can make a claim like this.

The group says, "Construction workers are still one of the nation's most at risk work groups for developing lung cancer or mesothelioma because especially before the early 1980s they might have had so much exposure to asbestos. We are not just talking about carpenters, plumbers, electricians, or welders, we are also talking about concrete workers, insulators, drywall workers, laborers, roofers, etc. On some jobs a construction worker might have had as much exposure to asbestos as a shipyard worker. For every one construction worker who will later in life develop mesothelioma there are probably four or five who will develop lung cancer.

"If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Michigan, please call the lawyers at the Detroit based law firm of Zamler Shiffman & Karfis at 866-714-6466. When it comes to asbestos exposure lung cancer and or mesothelioma compensation in Michigan, we strongly recommend Zamler Shiffman & Karfis."

The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Michigan or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. There is no other service like this in the nation."



