Wednesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


10/2/2024 5:00:45 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Champions League and Copa do Brasil matches, along with MLS games, are the football highlights for this Wednesday, October 2.

The day's schedule also includes conference League matches, Futsal World Cup , and English Second Division games, among others.
Asian Champions League


  • 7:00 AM - Vissel Kobe vs Shandong Taishan - Disney+

AFC Cup

  • 11:00 AM - Nasaf Qarshi vs Shabab Al Ahli - Disney+

Conference League

  • 11:30 AM - Basaksehir vs Rapid Vienna - CazéTV
  • 11:30 AM - Vitória de Guimarães vs NK Celje - CazéTV

Futsal World Cup

  • 12:00 PM - Ukraine vs Brazil - Sportv, CazéTV, Globoplay, and FIFA+


Champions League

  • 1:45 PM - Shakhtar Donetsk vs Atalanta - Space and Max
  • 1:45 PM - Girona vs Feyenoord - TNT and Max
  • 4:00 PM - RB Leipzig vs Juventus - Max
  • 4:00 PM - Sturm Graz vs Club Brugge - Max
  • 4:00 PM - Liverpool vs Bologna - Max
  • 4:00 PM - Lille vs Real Madrid - TNT and Max
  • 4:00 PM - Dinamo Zagreb vs Monaco - Max
  • 4:00 PM - Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich - Space and Max
  • 4:00 PM - Benfica vs Atlético Madrid - Max

English Second Division

  • 4:00 PM - Bristol City vs Sheffield Wed - ESPN 4 and Disney+

Copa do Brasil

  • 7:15 PM - Atlético-MG vs Vasco - Sportv, Premiere, and Prime Video
  • 9:45 PM - Flamengo vs Corinthians - Globo, Sportv, and Premiere

MLS

  • 8:30 PM - Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami - Apple TV+
  • 8:30 PM - Atlanta United vs Montréal - Apple TV+
  • 8:30 PM - Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire - Apple TV+
  • 8:30 PM - New York City vs FC Cincinnati - Apple TV+
  • 8:30 PM - Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union - Apple TV+
  • 8:30 PM - Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls - Apple TV+
  • 9:30 PM - Nashville SC vs DC United - Apple TV+
  • 9:30 PM - Houston Dynamo vs New England Revolution - Apple TV+
  • 10:30 PM - Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy - Apple TV+
  • 10:30 PM - Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United - Apple TV+
  • 11:30 PM - Los Angeles FC vs St. Louis City - Apple TV+
  • 11:30 PM - Portland Timbers vs Austin FC - Apple TV+
  • 11:30 PM - San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas - Apple TV+
  • 11:30 PM - Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders - Apple TV+

Concacaf Central American Cup

  • 9:00 PM - CD Águila vs Real Esteli - Disney+
  • 11:15 PM - Club Sport Herediano vs CD Motagua - Disney+

Concacaf Women's Champions Cup

  • 9:00 PM - Frazsiers Whip vs NJ/NY Gotham - Disney+

Where to Watch Flamengo vs Corinthians Live for Copa do Brasil?

  • The Flamengo vs Corinthians game will be broadcast live on Globo, Sportv, and Premiere at 9:45 PM.

What Time is the Atlético-MG vs Vasco Game?

  • The Atlético-MG vs Vasco game will be broadcast live on Sportv, Premiere, and Prime Video at 7:15 PM.

Which Games Will Be Broadcast Live on Pay TV?
Sportv

  • 12:00 PM - Ukraine vs Brazil - Futsal World Cup
  • 7:15 PM - Atlético-MG vs Vasco - Copa do Brasil
  • 9:45 PM - Flamengo vs Corinthians - Copa do Brasil

Max

  • 1:45 PM - Shakhtar Donetsk vs Atalanta - Champions League
  • 1:45 PM - Girona vs Feyenoord - Champions League
  • 4:00 PM - RB Leipzig vs Juventus - Champions League
  • 4:00 PM - Sturm Graz vs Club Brugge - Champions League
  • 4:00 PM - Liverpool vs Bologna - Champions League
  • 4:00 PM - Lille vs Real Madrid - Champions League
  • 4:00 PM - Dinamo Zagreb vs Monaco - Champions League
  • 4:00 PM - Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich - Champions League
  • 4:00 PM - Benfica vs Atlético Madrid - Champions League

Where to Watch and Which Games Will Be Broadcast Live Online Today?
CazéTV

  • 11:30 AM - Basaksehir vs Rapid Vienna - Conference League
  • 11:30 AM - Vitória de Guimarães vs NK Celje - Conference League
  • 12:00 PM - Ukraine vs Brazil - Futsal World Cup

Globoplay

  • 12:00 PM - Ukraine vs Brazil - Futsal World Cup

Disney+

  • 7:00 AM - Vissel Kobe vs Shandong Taishan - Asian Champions League
  • 11:00 AM - Nasaf Qarshi vs Shabab Al Ahli - AFC Cup
  • 4:00 PM - Bristol City vs Sheffield Wed - English Second Division
  • 9:00 PM - CD Águila vs Real Esteli - Concacaf Central American Cup
  • 9:00 PM - Frazsiers Whip (women) vs NJ/NY Gotham (women) - Concacaf Women's

Champions Cup

  • 11:15 PM - Club Sport Herediano vs CD Motagua - Concacaf Central American Cup

