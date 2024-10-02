Wednesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
Date
10/2/2024 5:00:45 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Champions League and Copa do Brasil matches, along with MLS games, are the football highlights for this Wednesday, October 2.
The day's schedule also includes conference League matches, Futsal World Cup , and English Second Division games, among others.
Asian Champions League
7:00 AM - Vissel Kobe vs Shandong Taishan - Disney+
AFC Cup
11:00 AM - Nasaf Qarshi vs Shabab Al Ahli - Disney+
Conference League
11:30 AM - Basaksehir vs Rapid Vienna - CazéTV
11:30 AM - Vitória de Guimarães vs NK Celje - CazéTV
Futsal World Cup
12:00 PM - Ukraine vs Brazil - Sportv, CazéTV, Globoplay, and FIFA+
Champions League
1:45 PM - Shakhtar Donetsk vs Atalanta - Space and Max
1:45 PM - Girona vs Feyenoord - TNT and Max
4:00 PM - RB Leipzig vs Juventus - Max
4:00 PM - Sturm Graz vs Club Brugge - Max
4:00 PM - Liverpool vs Bologna - Max
4:00 PM - Lille vs Real Madrid - TNT and Max
4:00 PM - Dinamo Zagreb vs Monaco - Max
4:00 PM - Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich - Space and Max
4:00 PM - Benfica vs Atlético Madrid - Max
English Second Division
4:00 PM - Bristol City vs Sheffield Wed - ESPN 4 and Disney+
Copa do Brasil
7:15 PM - Atlético-MG vs Vasco - Sportv, Premiere, and Prime Video
9:45 PM - Flamengo vs Corinthians - Globo, Sportv, and Premiere
MLS
8:30 PM - Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami - Apple TV+
8:30 PM - Atlanta United vs Montréal - Apple TV+
8:30 PM - Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire - Apple TV+
8:30 PM - New York City vs FC Cincinnati - Apple TV+
8:30 PM - Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union - Apple TV+
8:30 PM - Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls - Apple TV+
9:30 PM - Nashville SC vs DC United - Apple TV+
9:30 PM - Houston Dynamo vs New England Revolution - Apple TV+
10:30 PM - Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy - Apple TV+
10:30 PM - Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United - Apple TV+
11:30 PM - Los Angeles FC vs St. Louis City - Apple TV+
11:30 PM - Portland Timbers vs Austin FC - Apple TV+
11:30 PM - San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas - Apple TV+
11:30 PM - Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders - Apple TV+
Concacaf Central American Cup
9:00 PM - CD Águila vs Real Esteli - Disney+
11:15 PM - Club Sport Herediano vs CD Motagua - Disney+
Concacaf Women's Champions Cup
9:00 PM - Frazsiers Whip vs NJ/NY Gotham - Disney+
Where to Watch Flamengo vs Corinthians Live for Copa do Brasil?
The Flamengo vs Corinthians game will be broadcast live on Globo, Sportv, and Premiere at 9:45 PM.
What Time is the Atlético-MG vs Vasco Game?
The Atlético-MG vs Vasco game will be broadcast live on Sportv, Premiere, and Prime Video at 7:15 PM.
