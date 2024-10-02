Wednesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) and Copa do Brasil matches, along with MLS games, are the highlights for this Wednesday, October 2.



The day's schedule also includes League matches, Futsal , and English Second Division games, among others.

Asian Champions League





7:00 AM - Vissel Kobe vs Shandong Taishan - Disney+





11:00 AM - Nasaf Qarshi vs Shabab Al Ahli - Disney+







11:30 AM - Basaksehir vs Rapid Vienna - CazéTV

11:30 AM - Vitória de Guimarães vs NK Celje - CazéTV





12:00 PM - Ukraine vs Brazil - Sportv, CazéTV, Globoplay, and FIFA+







1:45 PM - Shakhtar Donetsk vs Atalanta - Space and Max



1:45 PM - Girona vs Feyenoord - TNT and Max



4:00 PM - RB Leipzig vs Juventus - Max



4:00 PM - Sturm Graz vs Club Brugge - Max



4:00 PM - Liverpool vs Bologna - Max



4:00 PM - Lille vs Real Madrid - TNT and Max



4:00 PM - Dinamo Zagreb vs Monaco - Max



4:00 PM - Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich - Space and Max

4:00 PM - Benfica vs Atlético Madrid - Max





4:00 PM - Bristol City vs Sheffield Wed - ESPN 4 and Disney+







7:15 PM - Atlético-MG vs Vasco - Sportv, Premiere, and Prime Video

9:45 PM - Flamengo vs Corinthians - Globo, Sportv, and Premiere







8:30 PM - Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami - Apple TV+



8:30 PM - Atlanta United vs Montréal - Apple TV+



8:30 PM - Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire - Apple TV+



8:30 PM - New York City vs FC Cincinnati - Apple TV+



8:30 PM - Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union - Apple TV+



8:30 PM - Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls - Apple TV+



9:30 PM - Nashville SC vs DC United - Apple TV+



9:30 PM - Houston Dynamo vs New England Revolution - Apple TV+



10:30 PM - Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy - Apple TV+



10:30 PM - Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United - Apple TV+



11:30 PM - Los Angeles FC vs St. Louis City - Apple TV+



11:30 PM - Portland Timbers vs Austin FC - Apple TV+



11:30 PM - San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas - Apple TV+

11:30 PM - Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders - Apple TV+







9:00 PM - CD Águila vs Real Esteli - Disney+

11:15 PM - Club Sport Herediano vs CD Motagua - Disney+





9:00 PM - Frazsiers Whip vs NJ/NY Gotham - Disney+





