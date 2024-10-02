Visit Qatar Launches New Global Campaign 'Surprise Yourself'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar has unveiled its latest global campaign, 'Surprise Yourself,' marking a significant step in its mission to attract six million visitors annually and establish Qatar as a must-visit destination by 2030.

The campaign invites travellers to discover the unexpected and memorable experiences that Qatar offers. By targeting families, couples, and groups of friends, the campaign emphasises Qatar's ability to provide diverse, meaningful, and unforgettable experiences.

Designed to set Qatar apart, the campaign highlights the country's unique attractions and tourism offerings. From the lush charm of Banana Island to the vibrant atmosphere of Souq Waqif, and thrill of dune bashing, Qatar's wide range of attractions are showcased, presenting numerous opportunities for relaxation and adventure in a warm, safe, and inclusive environment. Through its theme and brand platform,“Moments That Stay With You,” the campaign also showcases the emotional connections and lasting memories forged during visits to Qatar.

Featuring a modern rendition of Bobby Hebb's classic song“Sunny,” the campaign will be rolled out across 10 international markets using a variety of platforms, including television, social media, digital channels, press materials, and out-of-home advertising.

CEO of Visit Qatar Eng Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi said:“Situated at the crossroads of East and West, Qatar's strategic location makes it exceptionally accessible. With just a six to eight-hour flight from most major cities around the world, Qatar connects over 177 destinations, including the USA, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. This makes Qatar an ideal choice for visitors seeking a stopover destination or a safe, family-friendly holiday filled with year-round sunshine, adventure, and fun for all.

This campaign is designed to elevate Qatar's global profile by showcasing its unique attractions and cultural richness, ultimately driving increased visitor numbers in line with our strategic tourism objectives.”

With its futuristic skyline, luxurious hotels, pristine beaches along the Arabian Gulf, and plethora of unique experiences, Qatar offers everything from relaxing poolside retreats to thrilling adventures. As the ultimate family-friendly destination, Qatar presents a rich blend of activities, entertainment, and luxurious hospitality.

The country's tourism landscape is bolstered by a high safety index ranking, state-of-the-art facilities, an award-winning national carrier and airport, seamless public transport, and open tourism visa policies.

Qatar is set for an exhilarating winter season filled with international sports and cultural festivities. Highlights include the much-anticipated return of Formula One, vibrant activities at Sealine Desert, and concerts featuring renowned regional and international artists.

Notable returning events such as the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition and the Qatar International Food Festival are also set to captivate audiences.

As Qatar prepares for 2025 with events such as the Web Summit and the Arab Cup on the horizon, the nation is quickly becoming one of the world's most exciting travel destinations.