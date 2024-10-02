Birla Estates sets a remarkable precedent in Bengaluru with a booking value of about ₹600 crore for Birla Trimaya Phase 2.

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 1st October 2024 – Birla Estates Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited (formerly Century Textiles and Industries Limited) today announced that Birla Trimaya Phase II – The Park, has sold almost 95% of its inventory within 24 hours of its launch achieving an approximate booking value of about ₹600 Crore. This sales success follows the record-breaking performance of Phase I of Birla Trimaya, which secured approximately ₹500 Crore in bookings within just 36 hours of its launch. Overall, the cumulative booking value achieved till date is approx. ₹1,100 Crore and the project is anticipated to generate a revenue potential of around ₹3,000 Crore across the entire 52 acre development.

Set in the prime location of Shettigere Road, Devanahalli, Bengaluru North, the project is spread across an expansive 52 acres of land parcel. Building on the success of Phase I, Birla Trimaya Phase II – The Park, presents a thoughtfully curated collection of apartments, row houses and duplex homes, catering to the diverse needs of discerning homebuyers with customised home configurations. Its strategic location, coupled with the exceptional design, represents a significant opportunity for homebuyers looking to invest in North Bengaluru’s fast-growing real estate market.

Mr. K. T. Jithendran, MD & CEO of Birla Estates, said, “Our exceptional sell on both our phases of Birla Trimaya is a testament of our focus on consumer understanding and commitment to crafting quality spaces curated for their specific needs. Our focus on design differentiation and deep understand of the market has created this new benchmark. Bengaluru remains a key focus market in our growth plans.”

Mr. M R Seetharam, designated partner of M S Ramaiah Realty LLP said, “Our collaboration with Birla Estates underscores our commitment to developing exceptional residences that enhance the quality of living for the residents of Bengaluru.”

Central to the 'LifeDesigned' philosophy, Birla Estates seeks to curate a nature inspired living and a journey for the homeowner, a charismatic lifestyle influenced by the energetic hills to the vibrant social park and culminates in the serene bay district. The strategic location of Birla Trimaya, coupled with the exceptional design, represents a significant opportunity for homebuyers looking to invest in North Bengaluru's fast-growing real estate market. Birla Estates also has a strong presence in other markets across Bengaluru with projects across Whitefield, Rajajinagar, Devanahalli and the recently launched Rajarajeshwari Nagar project – Birla Ojasvi.







