Qatar, UAE: Strong Historical Relations, Common Interests

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

The official visit of of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates H H Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan comes within the framework of the strong historical relations between the State of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The visit of H H Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to Doha comes to enhance cooperation and coordination between the two countries, and to raise them to new horizons. The visit reflects the depth and strength of bilateral relations, and the joint keenness of the two countries' leaderships to push them forward.

Qatari-Emirati relations are based on long years of deep history, based on the unity of language, religion, geographical proximity, social integration and cultural heritage. They are also based on common interests, mutual respect, cooperation and coordination to serve the interests of the two countries and their peoples as well as the Gulf region and the world. The two countries are keen to exchange views on issues and developments in the region and the world, and exchange visits at the level of leaders and senior officials on a regular basis.

One of the most prominent recent visits of such was the visit of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to UAE in June, during which His Highness met with President of UAE H H Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to support and consolidate them in various fields, especially in regard to strengthening the bonds of fraternal cooperation for the good and interest of their peoples, in addition to strengthening joint Gulf action.

During the meeting that was held in Abu Dhabi, the two sides also discussed regional and international developments, and exchanged views on several issues of common interest, especially developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. The two sides also confirmed the two countries' support for the efforts to cease fire in the Gaza Strip, and to reach a comprehensive and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, and to preserve the security and stability of the region.

The Amir paid a visit to UAE on Nov. 9, 2023. On Jan. 18, 2024, the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani participated in a fraternal consultative meeting, alongside the leaders of the Sultanate of Oman, Kingdom of Bahrain, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and Arab Republic of Egypt. The meeting was held at the invitation of President of UAE H H Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, under the title“Prosperity and Stability in the Region”, at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

In December 2023, the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani participated in the opening session of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), held in Expo City Dubai, UAE.

In the context of continuous communication and permanent consultation between the two countries' leaderships, President of UAE H H Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan came to the State of Qatar on an official visit in December 2022. During the visit, H H the Amir held official talks session with H H President of UAE at the Amiri Diwan. President of UAE congratulated H H the Amir for Qatar's hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and its exceptional success in organizing and hosting this world championship.

During the talks, the two sides discussed the brotherly bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and consolidate them in various fields, especially in regard to strengthening the bonds of cooperation for the good and interest of the two brotherly people, in addition to strengthening joint Gulf action. They also reviewed the developments of regional and international events and exchanged views on a number of current issues of common concern.

In October 2023, H H President of UAE visited Doha to participate in the opening ceremony of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha. H H the Amir patronized the opening ceremony of International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, under the theme 'Green Desert, Better Environment.' Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser of UAE H H Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Doha several times. In August, the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met at his Amiri Diwan office with H H Sheikh Tahnoun, during which they discussed the existing fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to develop and strengthen them, in addition to discussing a number of topics of common interest.

In March, the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met at his office at Lusail Palace with Minister of Foreign Affairs of UAE H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of their visit to the country. During the meeting, the fraternal bilateral relations were discussed as well as ways to enhance them, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

In January, H H President of UAE met Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani at the Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to the latest developments in the region.

The State of Qatar participated in Expo 2020 in Dubai, held between Oct. 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, under the slogan“Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.” Qatar's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai was organized under the slogan“QATAR: THE FUTURE IS NOW.” On the economic level and in terms of strengthening relations and ties between the two countries, QatarEnergy signed in July 2023 a long-term ondensate supply agreement with the Dubai-based ENOC Group. The agreement was signed by QatarEnergy, for and on behalf of Qatar Petroleum for the Sale of Petroleum Products Company Ltd. (QPSPP), and ENOC Supply and Trading LLC, a subsidiary of ENOC. The 10-year sale agreement stipulates the supply of up to 120 million barrels of condensates to ENOC Group starting from July 2023.

Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy H E Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi said that signing this long-term condensate sale agreement further strengthening QatarEnergy's relationship with ENOC, which extends back to 2008, while Group CEO at ENOC H E Saif Humaid Al Falasi said the long-term agreement with QatarEnergy will contribute to strengthening the cooperation and partnership between both organizations.

The terms of the agreement allows parties to further increase the condensate volumes under the contract, as additional condensate volume is expected to be exported from Qatar once the North Field East (NFE) and North Field South (NFS) expansion projects come online.

In the context of supporting economic relations between the State of Qatar and UAE, represented by their ministries of finance, the State of Qatar and UAE signed in May an agreement aimed at avoiding double taxation and preventing fiscal evasion concerning income taxes.

The agreement aims to conclude tax treaties that eliminate all forms of double taxation between the two countries. This agreement will also enable both countries to prevent tax evasion and ensure justice and equality in the treatment of individuals, in addition to enhancing trade cooperation and increasing investment opportunities between governments and individuals.