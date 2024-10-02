Enemy Struck At Kharkiv With Guided Bomb - Terekhov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian aggressors have struck at Kharkiv, according to preliminary data, with a guided aerial bomb.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“There was an explosion in Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, a guided aerial bomb struck the Kyiv district of the city,” he wrote.

Around 4:00, the Ukrainian Air Force warned that an enemy UAV, probably a reconnaissance drone, was approaching Kharkiv from the north. A few minutes later, the guided bombs were launched in the direction of the city.

An air alert was declared in Kharkiv and the region.

Terekhov also said that a garage cooperative, cars and private houses were damaged as a result of the guided aerial bomb hit. There were no casualties.

“Specialized services continue to examine the scene,” the mayor added.

As reported, Terekhov sai that in September, Russian troops fired 53 times at Kharkiv with various weapons, injuring 188 people.

