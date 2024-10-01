The Bull Market Of Innovative Drug Technology Is Booming, And The Leading Stock AIM Vaccine Has Erupted Upward Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 October 2024 - The Hong Kong stock market's sector has seen a strong rebound recently. Among them, AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. (06660) led the rise in the biopharmaceutical sector. Its stock price doubled in the previous five trading days, closing at HK$8.93 on September 30, an increase of 56.12%.

At present, the Hong Kong stock market's pharmaceutical sector has entered a technical bull market, and high-quality growth that were mistakenly underestimated in the early stage are experiencing a return in value. As a leading vaccine company in the industry, according to the company's 2024 Interim Report, AIM Vaccine has 3 heavyweight iterative single-product vaccines are planning to complete the application for marketing in this year, including iterative serum-free rabies vaccine, 13-valent pneumonia conjugate vaccine, and 23-valent pneumonia polysaccharide vaccine. In addition, 7 heavyweight single-product vaccines, including mRNA RSV vaccine (respiratory syncytial virus vaccine) and mRNA shingles/herpes zoster vaccine, have completed the pre-applications for clinical trials, and a series of internationalized business promotions are accelerating implementation.



In the China domestic market, the rabies vaccine market is expected to grow to RMB 22 billion by 2030, mainly due to the potential release of high-end wild vaccine products. It is understood that the iterative serum-free rabies vaccine of AIM Vaccine is completely different from the existing Vero cell rabies vaccine containing serum and human diploid rabies vaccine containing serum, the iterative serum-free rabies vaccine is an iterative product. No serum-free rabies vaccine has been approved for marketing in the global market. The iterative serum-free rabies vaccine of AIM Vaccine has completed the pre-testing for drug registration and is expected to fill the market gap after listing.



The 13-valent pneumonia conjugate vaccine (PCV13) is known as the "king of vaccines". Due to the rapid growth of PCV13, China's pneumococcal vaccine market has grown to RMB 10.75 billion in 2022 and is expected to maintain steady growth at a compound annual growth rate of 22.7%. By 2025, China's pneumococcal vaccine market will reach RMB 24 billion.



The 13-valent pneumonia conjugate vaccine of AIM Vaccine has submitted the pre-application for marketing and is accelerating the work of marketing registration. In addition, the 23-valent pneumonia polysaccharide vaccine has also completed Phase III clinical trial and will soon be unblinded for statistical analysis.



There are also many heavyweight innovative products in the AIM Vaccine R&D pipeline. Among them, the quadrivalent influenza virus vaccine (MDCK Cells) and adsorbed tetanus vaccine have officially submitted clinical trial applications; the iterative 20-valent pneumonia conjugate vaccine has completed clinical pre-application; the tetravalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine and the bivalent HFMD vaccine are accelerating clinical trials; the innovative vaccines mRNA RSV vaccine (respiratory syncytial virus vaccine) and mRNA shingles/herpes zoster vaccine have achieved dual reporting in China and the United States, aiming at the international market.



In the current strong rebound of the pharmaceutical sector, the pipeline covers the world's top ten vaccine varieties, three large single products are coming to market, and several heavyweight innovation large single vaccines have been commercialized in the next 2 to 3 years, which will contribute a steady stream of incremental performance for AIM vaccines and promote the company's high growth expectations.









