Jordan Dispatches Third Aid Aircraft To Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Following Royal directives, a third Royal Air Force C-130 aircraft departed on Tuesday to deliver aid to Lebanon as the country faces ongoing challenges.

Dispatched by the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab (JAF), the aircraft was laden with essential supplies, which were handed over to the Lebanese military to help alleviate the country's difficult conditions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

This gesture of support underscores Jordan's solidarity with Lebanon amid these hard conditions and reflects the close ties between the two countries.

Jordan had previously sent two cargo planes on September 18 and September 29, both carrying humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

These shipments were organised following Royal directives and contained essential supplies intended to support Lebanon during its current crises.