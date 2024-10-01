Jordan Condoles Nepal Over Victims Of Landslides, Floods

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Tuesday expressed its condolences to the and people of Nepal over the devastating floods and landslides that have struck several provinces, leaving many dead, and missing, according to a Foreign statement.

Sufian Qudah, the ministry's spokesperson, reiterated the Kingdom's solidarity with Nepal at this difficult time.

He also extended condolences to the families of the and wished the injured a speedy recovery and safe return of those still missing.

Search and rescue teams in Nepal's capital picked through wrecked homes on Monday after waters receded from monsoon floods that killed at least 200 people around the Himalayan republic, according to AFP.

"According to the latest figures, 200 have died, 127 are injured and 26 are still missing," home ministry spokesman Rishi Ram Tiwari told AFP.

Police said at least 35 of those killed were buried alive when earth from a landslide careened into vehicles on a highway south of Kathmandu.