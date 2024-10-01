Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Well positioned to capitalize on the surging demand for crucial minerals in the AI industry.

An asset rich and silver producer with large exposure to copper.

Guided by Rob McEwen, a legend and pioneer with a proven track record and significant ownership stakes in McEwen Mining and McEwen Copper subsidiary.

McEwen Copper's Los Azules project is among the world's largest and most economically robust undeveloped copper projects. Changing the mining paradigm and minimizing environmental impact by utilizing exceptionally responsible mining practices.

McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX)

is an asset rich diversified gold and silver producer in the Americas with a large exposure to copper through its subsidiary, McEwen Copper, owner of the Los Azules copper deposit in Argentina, hailed as the 8th largest undeveloped copper resource in the world. Founded by industry veteran Rob McEwen, the company is dedicated to responsible mining practices, innovative exploration, and strategic development while driving growth through excellence in execution and stewardship of natural resources.

Seldom is management so aligned with investors' interests and committed to the company's success. With a combined investment of over $225 million, CEO Rob McEwen holds a 16% ownership stake in McEwen Mining and a 13% ownership in McEwen Copper. Acclaimed in the...

