COP29 Organizing Committee Convenes Seventh Meeting

The Organizing Committee of the 29th session of the Conference
of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework convention on Climate
Change held its seventh meeting on October 1, Azernews reports,
citing Azertag.
Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Organizing Committee,
reviewed the progress on the COP29 Action Plan since the last
meeting, based on instructions from President Ilham Aliyev.
Samir Nuriyev mentioned that during the "Summit of the Future"
held on September 22-23 in New York, and in the general debates of
the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, several heads of state
and government referenced COP29, adding that Azerbaijan will be in
the spotlight of the entire world in November.
The Head of the Presidential Administration underlined that
various important events were organized by the COP29 Presidency in
Baku in September, including the 3rd meeting of the Fund for
Responding to Loss and Damage. The Chairman of the Organizing
Committee expressed his confidence that the results achieved during
the ongoing Baku Climate Week will be continuous. He emphasized the
importance of the Pre-COP event scheduled to be held on October
10-11.
Samir Nuriyev noted that President Ilham Aliyev`s instructions
related to the participation of small developing island states in
COP29 were welcomed by both these countries and the international
community as it ensures inclusion.
Samir Nuriyev said that Azerbaijani NGOs actively participated
in the“Summit of the Future" with 44 NGO representatives from 22
countries making a statement supporting Azerbaijan's
inclusion-related steps as the COP29 host.
Then, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural
Resources, President-Designate of COP29, provided an update on the
overall progress of COP29, and the meetings held during the New
York Climate Week.
Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan reported on ongoing work at the Baku Olympic Stadium and
other logistical preparations.
Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister shed light on the
outcomes of meetings held during the 79th session of the UN General
Assembly, along with other substantive issues related to COP29.
Samir Sharifov, Azerbaijan`s Finance Minister provided an update
on climate finance and the cooperation with the International
Monetary Fund and the World Bank in this context.
Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Science and Education
reported on how educational institutions will operate during
COP29.
Ali Naghiyev, Chief of Azerbaijan`s State Security Service
highlighted the issues of ensuring security during COP29.
Saadat Yusifova, Azerbaijan`s Deputy Minister of Culture
reported on the work done by the Ministry related to COP29,
including the "Culture for Climate" initiative.
Ilhama Gadimova, Deputy Minister of Agriculture shared details
on preparations by the Ministry of Agriculture and introduced the
"Harmony" initiative..
The meeting concluded with directives for the implementation of
the COP29 Action Plan and other related tasks.
