The Paley Center For Media Announces The Agenda For The 2024 Paley International Council Summit: Global Innovators: Defining The Future Of Media

Speakers Include:

Zanny Minton Beddoes,

Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Aryeh B. Bourkoff, Keia Clarke, Mike Fries, Commissioner Don

Garber, Dr. Robert M. Gates, Bianna Golodryga, Ramin Hasani, Steve Hasker, Janet Haven, Almar Latour, Cynthia Littleton, John C. Malone, Dennis Mathew, Crystal McCrary, Jonathan Miller, Jonathan Nolan, Andrew Olmem, Richard L. Plepler, Robert E. Rubin,

The Honorable Dr. Kevin Rudd, AC,

Faiza J. Saeed, Sowmyanarayan Sampath, David Schwimmer, Commissioner Adam Silver, Robert Silvers, Edward Skyler, Phil Spencer, Kim Stone, Yusuf Tayob,

Jessica Toonkel, and Emma Tucker

The

Paley International Council Summit Is Made Possible by the Generous Support of Accenture, Hearst, Verizon, and William S. Paley Foundation

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Paley Center for Media announced today the agenda for the 2024 Paley International Council Summit ("the Summit"), Global Innovators: Defining the Future of Media. The annual event is set to take place

November 12–13 at The Paley Museum, located at 25 West 52

Street between 5th and 6th Avenues.

Each year, the Summit convenes the most distinguished global dignitaries, chief executives, and industry thought leaders from some of the world's top global companies to discuss the most cutting-edge topics and trends throughout the media industry. Chaired by Frank A.

Bennack, Jr., this year's Summit will spotlight the leaders and innovators who are reshaping the media landscape.

The Summit will feature The Henry A. Kissinger Annual Keynote Address Made Possible by the

William S. Paley Foundation,

a discussion on current global events with

Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO of Hearst and Chairman, The Paley Center for Media; and

Dr. Robert M. Gates, 22nd U.S. Secretary of Defense and Principal at Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel, LLC.

"This year's

Paley International Council Summit will welcome some of the most influential thought leaders across the globe to discuss how the media industry will evolve going forward," said Frank A. Bennack, Jr.,

Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO of Hearst and Chairman, The Paley Center for Media. "I am looking forward to the many informative and timely conversations that will take place at this year's Summit."

"We are honored to present this dynamic schedule of speakers who will lend their unique insights on a diverse array of topics across media, sports, gaming, entertainment, technology, business, government, and more, and explore how these sectors will influence and define the future of media," said

Maureen J. Reidy , President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "We extend our sincerest thanks to Accenture, Hearst, Verizon, and William S. Paley Foundation for their invaluable support of this year's Paley International Council Summit."

Since its inception, the Summit has welcomed many illustrious attendees including renowned CEOs, world dignitaries, respected thought-leaders, and top media executives including members of the esteemed

Paley Media Council . Paley Media Council Members

receive a VIP Delegate pass to the Summit, as well as

unparalleled in-person access

to timely discussions featuring top industry leaders all year round in both New York and Los Angeles. To learn about the many benefits of Paley Media Council Membership please visit Paley Media Council .

The

Paley International Council Summit is made possible by the generous support of Accenture, Hearst, Verizon, and William S. Paley Foundation.

For additional information on the Summit, including delegation registration information and speaker information, please visit paleycenter/paleysummit .





2024

Paley International Council Summit Agenda :

Chairman's Opening Night Reception: Monday, November 11 at 6:00 pm at the Hearst Tower, 300 West 57 Street

Day 1: Tuesday, November 12