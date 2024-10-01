Beep And Mississippi University Launch Autonomous Bus Test Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Beep and Mississippi university launch autonomous bus test

Beep , a provider of autonomous shared mobility solutions, has launched C.A.B. or Campus Autonomous Bus, at Mississippi State University (MSU), marking Mississippi and Southeastern Conference's (SEC) first-ever autonomous pilot program.

Celebrated on September 20 at a ribbon cutting ceremony on MSU's campus, the pilot completed weeks of continued testing and validation and is now available to all students, faculty and guests of MSU for transit.

C.A.B. is currently scheduled to operate through the end of the year and will give MSU a chance to evaluate how autonomous transportation systems can be used on campus to diversify its existing fleet of transportation assets.

MSU is also researching how electric and shared autonomous mobility can be used in rural-urban environments.

Jeremiah Dumas, MSU's executive director of transportation, says:“MSU is a premier educational institution with a great transportation network, and as leaders in innovative transit, we are always on the lookout for new mobility technologies.

“This is why we are so excited to learn firsthand how Beep's autonomous shuttles can provide augmented and extended transportation options to our students, faculty, and city.

“The data we gather from this pilot program will help us better understand riders' perceptions of autonomous transportation, and how these solutions can provide convenient ways for students and faculty to get to their destination safely and efficiently.”

The C.A.B. pilot program consists of two electric autonomous Beep shuttles, with one operating at a time along a 2.4-mile route that includes five different stops at key destinations: Old Main, Giles, College View, Cotton District, and Sanderson Center.

The C.A.B. is scheduled to operate daily from 12 to 8 pm pending environmental impacts and throughout the project, MSU will be collecting input from riders about the quality of the service, routes, ridership stats and other data points.

Toby McGraw, Beep's chief revenue officer, says:“The launch of Mississippi's first-ever autonomous shuttle project is a remarkable milestone that highlights the state's leadership in advanced mobility technologies, and we are proud of how we were able to help make this a reality for MSU and the state.

“As a renowned organization with several leading technology programs, MSU is the perfect location to test and provide advanced autonomous mobility solutions for its students and faculty.

“We are confident this pilot program will show how autonomous mobility can augment existing transportation systems and the overall benefits of shared mobility solutions on college campuses.”

The two Beep shuttles can carry 10 seated and secured passengers, plus an onboard attendant who provides passengers with information about the pilot program and assists with passenger safety.

All shuttles are ADA-compliant and feature a manually deployable ramp which is operated by the attendant. While in operation, the shuttles are monitored by the Beep Command Center at its headquarters in Lake Nona of Orlando, Florida.