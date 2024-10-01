HHM HOTELS’ INDEPENDENT COLLECTION HOTELS & RESORTS PROPERTIES RECOGNIZED WITH CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER’S 2024 READERS’ CHOICE AWARD

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Top Mid-Atlantic Hotels Among World's Best Hotels of 2024

Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards with two standout Independent Collection Hotels & Resorts properties recognized amongst the best in the world. In the Best Mid-Atlantic Hotels category, Philadelphia's iconic historic hotel The Rittenhouse ranks #6, and the beloved Annapolis Waterfront Hotel ranks #11.

More than 575,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the United States submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe, offering a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers' Choice Awards, with its unparalleled legacy as the travel industry's longest-running and most prestigious accolade, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The Best Hotels in the Mid-Atlantic as voted by CNT readers can be found here .

"For HHM Hotels' Independent Collection Hotels & Resorts, we don't just offer a place to sleep-we craft unforgettable journeys," said Dani Elhachem, COO of HHM Hotels. "The Rittenhouse and Annapolis Waterfront Hotel are prime examples of our commitment to excellence. These properties don't just accommodate guests; they transport them into the heart of their destinations. From the moment you step through our doors, you're immersed in a world where every detail-from the carefully curated design to the personalized service and culinary direction-tells a story. We're not in the business of cookie-cutter experiences; we're memory makers, offering a stay that's as unique as the guests themselves."

Both The Rittenhouse and Annapolis Waterfront Hotel reflect the essence of Independent Collection Hotels & Resorts, offering guests locally-inspired experiences that showcase the vibrant character of their destinations.

The Rittenhouse is a beacon of luxury in Philadelphia , delivering a five-star experience, elegant accommodations, and world-class service all from a prime location overlooking Rittenhouse Square. An independent boutique hotel steeped in charm and rich history , The Rittenhouse offers a true Philadelphia experience that includes multiple dining experiences, like award-winning Lacroix at The Rittenhouse and the charming Mary Cassatt Tea Room. The Rittenhouse Spa & Club offers a rejuvenating full-service spa with an atrium pool and fitness center.

Nestled on the picturesque harborfront, The Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, Autograph Collection , stands as a historic gem, offering unparalleled access to the heart of the charming maritime town. As the only hotel directly on the harbor with onsite dining and elevated amenities, guests are treated to inspiring Chesapeake Bay views and effortless access to shops, eateries, attractions, and the United States Naval Academy. Whether for business or leisure, the hotel's blend of waterside tranquility and colonial history ensures a memorable stay, elevated by impeccable hospitality. Furthermore, the new and unique Neighborhood Passkey program unlocks a world of local experiences, granting guests exclusive access to the area's finest offerings, curated in partnership with cherished local businesses.

The 2024 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.

About Independent Collection Hotels & Resorts

Independent Collection® Hotels & Resorts is designed for those who see the world differently. The curious and discerning travelers who look beyond the beaten path to discover a destination's true spirit, engage with local culture and indulge their curiosities with flair. Each one-of-a-kind hotel in the collection reflects the vibrancy of the surrounding community. With locally inspired design, eclectic amenities, personalized service and insider destination knowledge, Independent Collection's hotels and resorts engage guests with meaningful experiences at every touchpoint.

About The Rittenhouse

Located in Philadelphia, The Rittenhouse is a Forbes Five-Star and Michelin One Key-rated Independent Collection® Hotels & Resorts property and a member of The Leading Hotels of the World. The property stands out among luxury hotels in Philadelphia's Center City, offering visitors a Forbes Five-Star experience with well-appointed rooms and suites, world-class service, and the most desirable location in town. From fine dining culinary experiences and impeccably tailored events to our relaxing atrium salt water pool and rejuvenating treatments from the spa, our Rittenhouse Square luxury hotel offers personalized experiences and provides the perfect balance of sophistication and relaxation for families, business travelers, and romantic vacationers alike. For more information, visitText> Follow The Rittenhouse on Facebook atText> The Rittenhouse and InstagramText> @the_rittenhouse .

About Annapolis Waterfront Hotel

The Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, an Autograph Collection Hotel, is a unique waterfront retreat in the heart of historic Annapolis, Maryland. Just steps from the U.S. Naval Academy, this revitalized hotel offers 150 spacious guest rooms and suites, 8,200 square feet of flexible event space, and a range of upscale amenities, including a modern fitness center, a veranda terrace, and onsite restaurant. As part of Marriott International's prestigious portfolio, the hotel provides a one-of-a-kind experience that celebrates individuality, character, and uncommon details, inviting guests to discover the charm of Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay from its unparalleled waterfront location. From business travelers to families, all are welcomed to experience Annapolis like never before at this hotel-a cornerstone of the community, an anchor of its bustling downtown area, and a leader within the collection. For more information, visit Text> . Follow Annapolis Waterfront Hotel on Facebook at Annapolis Waterfront Hotel and Instagram Text>@annapolishotel .

