Marty Warren, National Director for the United Steelworkers union issued the following statement:

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“The United Steelworkers union (USW) continues to support the government's decision to impose tariffs on imports of steel, aluminum and electric from China to protect high-quality Canadian jobs and to promote fair trade practices.



Today's announcement by the Deputy Prime and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland confirming the tariffs on electric vehicles and the final list of products affected will strengthen Canada's economy and labour market and protect good manufacturing jobs.

We applaud the government's decision to move forward with these essential measures. This isn't about creating barriers; it's about giving Canadian workers a chance to defend their jobs against unfair trade practices that have hurt our industries for far too long. While some Canadian companies may be reluctant, the overall picture is clear: this is a step towards saving good jobs and building stronger domestic industries.

Canadian workers, especially those in the manufacturing sector, overwhelmingly support these tariffs because they know what's at stake. This isn't just about international trade; it's about ensuring that good, well-paying Canadian jobs are protected and that we continue to invest in our local economies rather than lose jobs to the global market.

The United Steelworkers union has a long history of advocating for stronger protections against unfair trade practices as we recently did when we filed submissions to the Department of Finance called for decisive action, stressing the need to use Section 53 of the Customs Tariff to tackle China's well-documented record of excess capacity, dumping and human rights abuses. We therefore see this announcement as a victory for Canada's steel and aluminum sectors.

Today's announcement confirms Canada's commitment to standing up for workers and ensuring that our industries are not weakened by Chinese excess capacity and exploitative practices. We will continue to press for these policies to be fully implemented, for any loopholes to be closed and will remain vigilant and advocate for new protections that ensure a level playing field for Canadian workers.

